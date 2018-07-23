Passionate, cheerful and full of life. Isn't that exactly how you'd feel celebrating your love under a summer sun in a setting as romantic as Italy itself? Drink it all in — the vineyards, the blush pink undertones of a gown that whispers, "It was always you," the happy pops of color that scream, "Bellissimo!" Even the candy bar that completely captures the sweetness of the day. Add a few whimsical touches that are totally "you" and a groom with a smile as bright as your future, and you have a dream-day vision that flows so beautifully, no couple would want it to end.
ESSENTIAL DETAILS
PHOTOGRAPHY Vickie's Photography
MAKEUP ARTIST Makeup by Kristal
HAIR STYLIST Formal Style by Brittany
LOCATION Bella Terre Reception Hall & Vineyard
GOWN Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
VIDEOGRAPHER Shell Creek Photography
WEDDING PLANNER Dream Big Events
FLORAL DESIGN Lindsay Elizabeth Events
RENTALS GloGlo Creations
CAKE Cake Creations Omaha
MODELS Kayla Simms, Kyle Austin
