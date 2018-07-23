WeddingEssentials_StyledShoot_BellaTerre_VICKIESPHOTOGRAPHY_024.jpg

Passionate, cheerful and full of life. Isn't that exactly how you'd feel celebrating your love under a summer sun in a setting as romantic as Italy itself? Drink it all in — the vineyards, the blush pink undertones of a gown that whispers, "It was always you," the happy pops of color that scream, "Bellissimo!" Even the candy bar that completely captures the sweetness of the day. Add a few whimsical touches that are totally "you" and a groom with a smile as bright as your future, and you have a dream-day vision that flows so beautifully, no couple would want it to end.

Bella Terre Styled Shoot Photo Gallery

1 of 36

ESSENTIAL DETAILS

PHOTOGRAPHY Vickie's Photography

MAKEUP ARTIST Makeup by Kristal

HAIR STYLIST Formal Style by Brittany

LOCATION Bella Terre Reception Hall & Vineyard

GOWN Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}

VIDEOGRAPHER Shell Creek Photography

WEDDING PLANNER Dream Big Events

FLORAL DESIGN Lindsay Elizabeth Events

RENTALS GloGlo Creations

CAKE Cake Creations Omaha

MODELS Kayla Simms, Kyle Austin

