July 27, 2019, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel
Emily Bachman and Zachary Lind were paired up — thanks to scheme by their friends, Emily says — for a charity dance event at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2013. Five years later on a family vacation to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Zach proposed to Emily on the beach.
The couple wanted a summer wedding in a classic style. “We had the vision of feeling royal and fancy, considering we are two laid-back, casual individuals. We wanted to go all out.” Their formal affair with 325 guests at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln was simple but elegant, in black and white with hints of gold and blush. The couple made sure to have a tie to every detail, too. “Every person who played a part in our ceremony or reception, we knew.” The organ player was a neighbor; the photographer and videographer, their friends; the DJs, family.
The bride changed her look between the ceremony and reception, complete with a different hairstyle. Hair stylist/bridesmaid Parker did a classic low updo for the ceremony, then restyled it "for a fun, party vibe." Emily’s dress, originally a two-piece Mikaella gown from Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}, was tailored into a single garment by Felicia Couture in Lincoln. The bride wore a long-sleeved lace bolero for the ceremony, then switched it up with a beaded belt and different earrings for the reception. “To this day, everyone thinks I had two dresses!”
A friendly competition between the bridesmaids and groomsmen made for the funniest moment of the day. Instead of a “dollar dance,” they “dollar dashed” to retrieve bills from guests in a race to collect the most money during a song. Other favorite details of the day included the best man’s chemistry-themed speech, a choreographed father-daughter dance to “Footloose,” a late-night reception snack of Chick-fil-a nuggets, and driving away from the church in a 1975 Corvette Stingray — complete with cans and a “just married” sign tied to the bumper. Guests were sent home with honey sticks from the Cornhusker Marriott’s rooftop beehives. In the sweetest moment, Emily received a penny that her late grandfather had given her mom on her wedding day 25 years before.
When planning your wedding, don’t procrastinate, the bride recommends. Knock out the big details early, and hire a wedding planner. “This makes for less stress as the day approaches.” She also enjoyed spending the night before the wedding with her bridesmaids. “This was such a fun way to reflect on our relationship over the years. Plus, who doesn’t want to wake up to her besties to start off the best day ever?”
The couple live in Lincoln with their pups Arrow and Archer, and look forward to using the travel gift cards they received. Emily says Zach is the best listener, most carefree and happy human, and always is up for adventure. Zach loves Emily’s drive for her nursing career and her sense of humor. “Seriously, she is so funny, which is hard to admit because I thought I was going to be the funny one in the relationship,” he says. As a married couple, they feel an even stronger bond than before. “We realize every decision, big or small, affects the other, as we are tied as one.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Emily Bachman and Zachary Lind
PHOTOGRAPHER Megan Kovar Photography
WEDDING DATE July 27, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln; catering by Venue Restaurant & Lounge, Lincoln
CEREMONY First-Plymouth Church, Lincoln
RECEPTION Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, Lincoln
VIDEOGRAPHER Matt Hornung Photography
BRIDAL GOWN 2053, Mikaella, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ALTERATIONS Felicia Couture, Lincoln
ACCESSORIES Beaded belt, Monaco bolero, Sara Gabriel veil: Ready or Knot
HAIR STYLIST Parker Straka, Jodi Malotky/Forté Salon & Nails, Lincoln
MAKEUP ARTIST Casey Donner/Kiss & Makeup; Ashley Anderson/Ashley Anderson Beauty
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Vera Wang, David’s Bridal
MEN'S ATTIRE Shannon Formal Wear, Lincoln
RINGS Nebraska Diamond, Lincoln
FLORIST Diane Matzner/Hy-Vee at Stacy Lane, Lincoln; reception centerpieces: Courtney Flanagan
CAKE Butterfly Bakery, Lincoln; Costco
CATERER Cornhusker Marriott Hotel
RENTALS Elite Rentals, Lincoln
MUSIC Jill Hitz and Jodi Hughes/Jammin J’s
TRANSPORTATION Tailored Dreams Limousine, Lincoln
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted; Etsy; Eagle Printing & Sign, Lincoln
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Margie Merchant/Indigo Weddings & Events
HONEYMOON Crete, Greece, planned by the groom
