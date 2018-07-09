A getaway in Grandpa's vintage pickup. A cousin in a chicken suit. An impromptu dance party in the kitchen. A surprise proposal involving a smuggled groom. A cake that toppled. These are the moments to love and to cherish in a couple's wedding story.
In our latest issue, three Real Wedding couples share the sweetest details from their special day. Plus, meet a couple who had the best time in an engagement shoot at home.
Whether you're sticking with tradition, building a day that's completely outside the box, or landing somewhere in between, we've got you covered with ideas, inspiration and advice (the helpful kind, not the preachy kind. Unless we're talking budget. You do have one, right?).
Cozy up and prepare to enter a state of bliss as you browse your very own dream-day style guide and essential planning resource. This issue, we share pro tips for picking wedding colors that are absolutely right for you, gown details that are stealing hearts for 2019, ingredients for a perfect spa day with your besties and beauty tricks to keep you radiant throughout the day.
We even delve into the Meghan Markle effect. As a local jeweler noted on Instagram, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex has single-handedly brought back the three-stone engagement ring. But what else? An aquamarine gemstone for your right hand? Local experts dish on the next big thing.
For even more inspiration (and help tackling your to-do list), you simply must join us Oct. 7, 2018, for the Wedding Essentials Idea Show. It's an experience all its own, with gorgeous displays, runway shows featuring the latest in wedding attire and more than 80 industry pros eager to help you bring your vision to life.
Now breathe. Smile. And embrace the adventure!
