Whiting-Wedding-458.jpg
In winter, sometimes the coldest days warm our hearts the most. Here are five ideas from winter weddings we love:

Bailey+Taylor_wedding_399.jpg

1. Jewel tones

Bailey and Taylor’s November wedding in Colorado included some unexpected snow. The soft white flakes fit in well with their bold color palette of ruby, emerald, sapphire and cream.

See more photos and read their wedding story.

r&c-142.jpg

2. Luxurious textures

Rachael and Cole put the women in the wedding party in velvet dresses and the men in velvet bow ties last January. The bride’s vintage fur-trimmed coat was an elegant touch on a cold day

See more photos and read their wedding story.

218A9273.jpg

3. Coordinating shawls

After Julia saw a snowy forecast for her November wedding to Kyle, she bought fuzzy wraps for herself and her bridesmaids to wear for their outdoor group portraits.

See more photos and read their wedding story.

Silverthorne Pavillion Wedding

4. Icy blue

Jordan and Matthew’s bridesmaids looked striking in icy blue gowns against the snowy peaks of Colorado last April.

See more photos and read their wedding story.

Whiting-Wedding-442.jpg

5. Rustic decor

Hannah and Brandon’s “Winter Wonderland” theme included evergreen sprigs and pinecones tucked into bouquets and centerpieces. A midday trip to Frosty’s Pines Christmas tree farm made for dreamy portraits under a blanket of fresh snow.

See more photos and read their wedding story.

 

