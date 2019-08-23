As if we don’t already have a lot of beauty rituals on the daily, it seems they multiply when we start thinking about wedding day prep.
I'm not super girly. But, I do like to dress up on occasion, and for an event as special as my wedding, I'm planning to look and feel my best.
Wedding day look
I'm building my look around my wedding dress. I said yes to the dress in February — and without giving too much detail, it’s non-traditional with an element of glam. Not at all the look I originally envisioned, but it is perfect.
As I designed my overall look, I thought about what people would say and the level of comfort I wanted. I’m planning to wear Vans shoes with my dress, but that’s about as comfortable as I'll get.
Hair and makeup
I browsed Pinterest for my hair and makeup looks, then assembled my beauty team.
My friend Ricky Newton Jr., a stylist at Salon Inspired Elkhorn, is cutting/coloring/maintaining my hair leading up to the big day.
Another friend, Bella Daugherty, will be styling my hair on my wedding day. She'll be using hair extensions, which Ricky will dye to match my hair.
Bella recommended freelance makeup artist Kalinda Kehn, so my beauty team is set.
Getting a hair/makeup trial is crucial before your wedding day. I recommend taking pictures so you can remember what you like.
I did my makeup trial the same day as my bridal shower. That way, my friends and family could preview it, and I had somewhere fun to wear the look.
The hair trial is a bit different — I want to keep that secret from Evan until the big reveal.
Health and fitness
Health and fitness is a huge part of my life, so a lifestyle change wasn’t necessary to look and feel my best. It was more about cleaning up my habits.
I'm using Working Against Gravity, an online nutrition coaching program designed to help you learn and maintain healthy eating habits. I needed the accountability to help me through some extremely busy months. I do CrossFit six days a week, but I wanted to eat more nutritiously and reap the benefits of doing both.
I saw vast improvements not only in my sport performance but also in my body composition. Still, it was equally important for me to find the balance of eating right but still enjoy myself during this time. I recommend you find that balance, too!
LASIK surgery
After I had checked off the majority of my self-care/wedding day prep priorities, it occurred to me: I wear glasses.
I try not to wear them during social events, but as you can imagine, I can’t see everything easily and often end up putting them on (I don’t like contacts). That was not going to work for me on the big day.
So, I researched LASIK surgery. I read about it, asked friends about their experiences and checked out procedure providers.
Kugler Vision stood out as a patient-forward clinic with one of the nicest facilities I’ve ever been to (I’ve been wearing glasses since third grade, so I’ve seen a fair share). Turns out, I am a prime candidate for the procedure. My surgery isn't until the end of August, but I am looking forward to not only changing my eyesight for my wedding, but for my life.
Looking at your wedding and thinking about what’s going to make it or break it can be challenging and a lot to handle in your free time. Trusting friends, doing your research and finding a way to be the best version of you is a rewarding feeling and will pay off not only for one day but for a lifetime.
