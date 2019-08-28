Anyone who knows me would definitely describe me as organized, detail-oriented, even borderline stubborn in many situations. It’s no surprise these qualities come out full-force in a wedding planning.
But in an effort not to steamroll my fiancé Jeremy in the planning process, I thought it was important to make sure his voice was heard.
What is the wedding planning process like from the groom’s perspective? What types of things should we be asking, and what do they want to share with us?
Today’s blog is dedicated to Jeremy's point of view.
Q. The planning process is geared more toward women, but what did you have an opinion or vision for?
The venue was an important detail I wanted to make sure we got right. We both agreed that Omaha was the best location for us and our friends and family, but I wanted to avoid the hustle of a downtown venue. I wanted something that reflected our blend of “small town guy, big city girl.” So that’s why The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington was perfect. We got out of the city, but secured a beautiful barn venue with upscale elements.
I also cared about the date, so we didn't clash with other events. You don’t want to mess with planning around a Husker football schedule, so I was happy when my bride-to-be was open to a Friday wedding.
The third element I cared about was my wedding party. I have a lot of close friends and wanted to be able to include them all, so I talked Lauryn into a larger bridal party than she probably envisioned!
Q. There are so many details and decisions in wedding planning. Which have been your favorites? Least favorites?
Honestly, I never knew there were so many decisions to be made. I wasn't particularly excited about flowers or centerpieces, or deciding who on the guest list gets a plus one.
But I have enjoyed some of the (many) vendor appointments Lauryn has dragged me to ... specially the cake tasting. I definitely have the sweet tooth in the relationship and was happy to give my opinion on my favorite flavors.
I also obviously enjoyed planning my bachelor party. I have always wanted to experience March Madness in Las Vegas and getting engaged was a great opportunity to get my buddies together to enjoy it.
Q. Now that you are less than 50 days out, what parts of the wedding day are you most excited about? And most anxious about?
I am most excited about seeing all of our family and friends together to celebrate us. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we cannot wait to throw our loved ones a great party.
Lauryn and I are writing our vows, so I think I am most anxious about making sure that goes well. There is a lot of pressure!
Other than that, I just can’t wait to see my beautiful bride for our first looks, in the dress that she has been talking about non-stop!
Q. What advice do you have for brides-to-be when it comes to involving their partners in the planning process?
We have opinions and want be involved — just ask! You may be surprised at what your partner wants as special elements for the wedding day.
There are a lot of decisions to make, which naturally can cause overwhelming stress. Let us help by asking what we think. If we don’t have an opinion, we’ll let you know.
Women often take on the brunt of tasks and to-do lists. Grooms, always ask where you can help. Repeatedly. Teamwork, communication and collaboration are a great way to start off a marriage and set yourself up for success.
