The last 60 days of wedding planning have felt like a whirlwind of love and celebratory gifts from friends and family! But in the hustle of nailing down the final details, my fiancé Jeremy and I are thinking about all the people who have been there every step of the way, as our biggest supporters and shoulders to lean on.
Gift-giving is my love language, so it has been fun for me to plan out thoughtful thank-you gifts for each of them. Here are some ideas for your own love fest!
For the maid of honor
She's the one who has endured the most bridezilla meltdowns — with dress shopping, DIY centerpieces, bachelorette party drama and an Instagram-worthy bridal shower — but still stays a true friend. The gift you give your maid of honor should reflect the starring role she has played in your life. Give her something personalized and meaningful. Think of memories or passions you share and run with it.
Do you both love traveling? Monogram a new travel makeup bag. Did you once try to pierce your ears together? Pick out a beautiful pair of earrings to set her apart on the big day. Whatever you decide, include a thoughtful handwritten note that's meaningful to your relationship.
Best man
He’s the groom’s hype man, and probably has more embarrassing stories on your groom than you do. From planning the bachelor party to the toast, the best man will likely put in a lot of work making sure your groom’s big day is a party to remember. Return the favor by gifting a creative experience like a day of golf or a local brewery tour.
Wedding party
Having all your best friends at your side as bridesmaids and groomsmen is something to cherish, but finding something they'll all love may seem nearly impossible.
Go for something practical, like a customized wine glass or beer mug. Or something you'd like them to wear for your wedding, like cozy robes for the bridesmaids as they're getting ready. You might even have room in your budget to say thank you by picking up the tab for an extra expenditure, like professional hair and makeup styling or a manicure for your maids and ties and/or socks for the guys. Regardless of what you choose, include a sincere note of thanks for their friendship.
Parents
Arguably the most important thank you goes to the people who gave you life and raised you. Moms traditionally play a large role helping plan your wedding and calming pre-wedding nerves. Dad's duties include escorting the bride down the aisle and that sometimes-intimidating father-daughter dance.
You may not have asked them to complete all of these tasks, or you may have asked them to do more; either way, gifts for parents are a way of saying, "Thank you for everything." A gift certificate to a favorite restaurant, a weekend getaway or a favorite photo in a frame are all great options.
Others
Ring bearers, flower girls, ushers, candlelighters, musicians and host couples are other thank-you-gift-worthy people. Small, thoughtful gestures such as a book, a nice bottle of wine or a small piece of jewelry are good choices for anyone else who's playing a special part in your day.
If you feel overwhelmed in selecting the right thing, remember one rule: make it memorable! You don’t need to spend a fortune; even a small, inexpensive gift can mean the world to them if love and appreciation are behind it. Truly, it’s the thought that counts.
