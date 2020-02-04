They say a picture is worth a thousand words. To me, that’s an understatement.
Pictures are a view into the past and the future, one of the greatest forms of artistry. They are a time capsule that helps us hold onto a single moment in time.
I grew up in a house where photos have always been a big deal. My mom and dad constantly had a camera or video camera in hand. Toting either one of those devices around in the '90s was like carrying a small child around your neck or on your shoulder. Who needs a gym membership when you can lift weights on the go?
That being said, choosing a photographer was a high priority for my big day. My fiancé Alex and I had some engagement photos taken at Oak Alley Plantation in Louisiana by New Orleans-based photographer Sarah Mattix. She was phenomenal.
Sarah’s use of natural light and color made our photos elegant and timeless. Her ability to capture the essence of our souls made it our hope that she could photograph our wedding as well. But with distance and cost factors, it just wasn’t meant to be.
In seeking our photographer, we considered style, budget, the number of hours we needed photographed, and the chemistry between the photographer and Alex and me.
Over the course of three months, I talked online, through text, on the phone and in person with more than 20 photographers. Each one possessed great talent, but none of them seemed to be a perfect fit. At the point where I was ready to throw in the towel, I happened upon Ashley Nicole’s social media pages.
I was immediately drawn to Ashley’s light and airy aesthetic, and her website was elegant and artistic (and all shades of pink, #swoon).
Even her tagline, “A photographer and artist who’s focused on providing clients a luxury experience, while sharing my love or art, fashion, travel and life,” spoke to me. Between her blush pink website background and our similarities in hobbies and style, I knew Ashley was the one.
We arranged a coffee date at Scooters and dove deep into my vision. She brought along a wedding album and a bridal magazine to share with me. We discussed my desire for classic and timeless photos, as well as what timetable I was looking for. The meeting was brief, but thorough. I immediately raced home to tell my other half that we had found a true artist to capture our happily ever after.
My advice to you is to do your research and discover what style you desire. Don’t just scroll through websites and portfolios, but meet with photographers in person to find out if your personalities jive. You should make a connection; this person is going to be intertwined with all your intimate moments throughout your wedding day. It must be a comfortable and friendly relationship.
Photography is a very personal and expensive endeavor, so know your budget. Think about how many hours you need a photographer present, because that will affect your total cost. If you don’t need a photographer for the whole day, you may be able to secure one you thought was out of your price point.
Do your homework. Take your time. Find someone who has the ability to capture your heart and your day.
-Your Midwest Magnolia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.