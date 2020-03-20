Doing a save-the-date video?
Never even heard of a save-the-date video?
I’ll be honest — my fiancé Alex and I weren’t, and we sure hadn’t. It sounded a bit frivolous, and goodness knows that weddings are already full of lavish details and expenses.
But our photographer, Ashley Nicole Creative, had a month of amazing giveaways provided by her Omaha collaborators. We were fortunate enough to win one, and that prize was a save-the-date video by Lacework Films.
We had wanted to work with Lacework for our wedding video, but they were already booked by the time we inquired. Owner Kelly’s vision is unmatched, and she is a master at her craft. We saw this opportunity as a silver lining to actually get to work with her after all.
Alex and I were telling the whole town about our big win, and we were met with a lot of empty stares. However, that didn’t relinquish our joy.
We met with Kelly at Whisk + Measure and discussed where and how we would shoot the video. She asked about how we met, our styles, our hobbies, our jobs — keep in mind that this was all on a pro-bono basis. We talked for an hour about life in general and set a course for filming at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
A month later, Alex and I spent the morning twirling through the beautiful aisles of the Holland Center, me donning a red silk gown and he a bow tie to match. Sinatra played as my two loves, Alex and the stage, came together in harmony.
As we waited to receive the final product from Kelly, two weeks felt like two years. But still, it was nothing in comparison to how long most couples wait for photos and videos. We were so eager to find out what Kelly had created.
As I was sitting in a meeting that should have been an email when Kelly's email popped in. I couldn't wait a moment longer, so I watched the video right there without sound.
The images were woven together in a tapestry of love and artistry. Our feelings for one another were apparent through every touch and glance she captured in a space that is so romantic and meaningful to us both.
When the meeting finally ended, I raced to my car to watch the video again, this time with full sound.
The melody began, from “I Hear A Symphony,” by Cody Fry:
“I used to hear a simple song.
That was, until you came along.
Now in its place is something new.
I hear it when I look at you.”
Those lyrics were followed by cascading piano and strings as if a full symphony orchestra was playing just for us. It reminded me of something I had played myself in that very space. Nothing moves me the way music can. After all, life is a song and love is the music.
The tears flowed as I watched this time stamp of our love and our life, and I dreamed of the music we would continue to make together.
This video is a gift, something to treasure forever. Having seen what it captured and how it came together, I would jump at the opportunity to do it again.
To see a film of how you and your future spouse laugh, walk, smile, and love one another is something that is truly priceless.
Save-the-date videos are becoming a trend; it's your chance to make a memory and to have a new, modern and chic way to announce your big day.
Without further ado, I present to you our save-the-date video by the marvelous Kelly, owner of Lacework Films! We’re still giving her the ultimate standing ovation.
