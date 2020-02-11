It's girls gone wild. Actually, scratch that — It's girls gone Disney.
Disney has always held a very special place in my heart. So, when I started planning my bachelorette party, Disney World seemed like the perfect destination. I knew it would be pricey and challenging to make it happen, but that didn’t stop my pursuit of the magic.
I glanced at flights, hotels, theme park tickets, food, drinks and souvenirs to get an overview of what I'd want and an estimate of the cost. As a Disney World veteran, I knew just what to look for. As a bride, I wanted to be considerate of everyone's budgets as I presented my plan to by bride squad.
Not everyone could make the Disney trip, so I opted to have another, later bachelorette party in Omaha as well — think bubbly and brunch.
The girls going to Florida and I got together to finalize all of our Disney plans. We took over the sectional in my living room and curled up with multiple electronic devices, with Pandora blasting Disney’s best to get us in the groove.
Due to lodging costs, we knew we would be booking a value resort on the park's property. We decided on the Art of Animation Resort. Our room would be Little Mermaid-themed, which just happens to be my favorite Disney movie. The hotel has easy access to food, as well as multiple pools.
Our trip would be five days total, so we opted for the four-day park hopper pass, leaving us a day to lounge by the pool with the crowds.
Food would be our trickiest issue, due to the fact that any regular Disney dining would greatly inflate the budget. We found quite a few quick eats around the parks and made one reservation for a character breakfast (for the more upscale food and the company of Minnie and friends).
We looked into each park and its amenities in detail on Disney World's website: the rides, character experiences, parades and food options. The Magic Kingdom is by far our favorite park, so we scheduled our visit there for our first full day and planned to hit Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom later in the trip. We selected our MagicBands, picked our FastPasses, and made an itinerary of our trip's events. We also bought every possible Disney-themed accessory in existence on Etsy.
And now we wait!
Tips
When planning your bachelorette party, consider these details:
- Budget
- Party size
- Location
- Vibe
Know what you and your bridesmaids can afford. Decide if you’d like a big soirée or a small affair. Let attendees know where you would like to have your party, and what type of feel you are hoping to achieve. Some people look for "one last stand" while others might want more of a "pajamas-and-pizza" vibe.
If you're going to take a trip instead of doing something local, try these helpful hints:
- Start planning early.
- Do your own research.
- Present the information to your potential attendees, then work together to create an itinerary.
By researching, you can find out what you are interested in doing at your destination. After all, it is your party. Then you can show your girls what you found, and have them share their input to build a trip together.
Here’s to magical memories. Party like a princess, y’all.
-Your Midwest Magnolia
