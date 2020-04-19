Postponed. Change of plans. Rescheduled. Delayed. On hold. Tabled.
All words you don’t want to hear when it comes to your own wedding, or anything you’re looking forward to in life.
Right now, life is in a state of suspension. Our regular activities and freedoms have been altered for the greater good. But life cannot be stopped. Babies are still arriving; people are still falling in love; birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and more are still occurring, just maybe not in the way we’d hoped or planned.
I was going to be a June bride.
I’ve mourned it. I know it's better to have joy later than fear now. The last thing I want is to risk illness for a large group of those I love most.
So for all you Spring and Summer 2020 brides, here is my checklist as you work to rearrange your happily ever after.
1. Talk to your close family and friends.
You need support right now. Get in touch with those you love most and talk through what is important. Share your thoughts and opinions in order to ease yourself and others into a new date.
2. Check availability with your vendors.
Call and email your most important and most expensive vendors first. Check their availability for future dates. I’d suggest contacting your venue, caterer, photographer and videographer before anyone else. If something is more crucial to you, make sure you touch base and know when everyone's dates sync up.
3. Don’t fear a certain date or day of the week.
With this pandemic, sports, concerts and all other large gatherings are on hold. Don't worry about your new wedding date conflicting with other events. I was so afraid of scheduling my wedding during Husker football season, but football in general could also be delayed.
People will give you a free pass due to the circumstances. Other large events are on hold for the foreseeable future, so don’t sweat thinking you’ll interfere with anything important. 2020 is like a Magic 8-Ball at this point.
4. Figure out new invitations and save the dates.
Many companies are offering to reprint invitations and save the dates at a discounted price. Alex and I ordered our save the dates from Minted, and they are offering 25% off reprints. We ordered our invitations from Zazzle, and they are reprinting them for FREE. Yes, free. Even my bridal shower and Omaha bachelorette invites.
We are choosing to reprint our save the dates, but you could easily announce the new date on your wedding website or through text, phone call or email.
5. Reschedule or adjust your honeymoon plans.
This is what travel insurance is for. You may even find that your trip is less expensive due to the world being at a standstill, especially in the travel industry.
6. Figure out what to do with dated wedding swag.
We printed our date on a lot of things. What the heck do you do with it all? Obviously, recycle your paper products. Donate what you can. Use the rest as tissues, paper towels and toilet paper.
In all seriousness, contact vendors to work with you on redoing the items you wish to have for the big day. We have a gorgeous poster and welcome sign among other things that have to be redone. I don't want the old date staring me in the face, taunting me with the thought of what could have been.
All is not lost. Your wedding may now be in a different season, you may alter your color palette, or you may just keep everything as is and roll with it. There are no rules! This situation is unprecedented.
Hold onto the spotlight of being engaged a bit longer. It’s better to have joy later than fear now. And revel in the thought of your wedding being mask- and hand sanitizer-free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.