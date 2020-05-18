Extra.
With a wedding, costs just cascade and the budget list grows as you go along. However, I LOVE the extras, the details, the flare.
I find such joy in making everything unique and special, but the truth is that it takes a certain level of time and bank account to support a wedding that is extra.
Bridesmaid proposals are the definition of extra. They are so fabulous and fun, but can be very costly. However, I have a few helpful hints to make memorable without breaking the bank.
Find the box
Normally I would say to invade your local Home Goods, but with the state of the world, online shopping is your go-to. Check Etsy, Target or Amazon. I would use cards to get crafty inside the box itself. My boxes say “Get it Girl” with an ombre pink tone and the cards say “Pop the Question.”
Grab a bath/beauty product
Three words … bath and body. Catch a sale and grab a small champagne toast candle, a pretty body wash, a travel-size body cream or even a bridal-themed hand sanitizer. Spend whatever fits your budget. Bath and body products always make for a beautiful and luxurious gift.
Find a bride tribe-themed tumbler
A tumbler is the perfect addition to the bridesmaid box, because it’s practical and a sweet little reminder of the role these women play not only in your wedding, but in your life. I fell completely in love with a Kate Spade “Bridesmaid” cup. It was my splurge. I couldn’t pass it up. However, if you’re looking for a less-expensive item, Amazon and Target have brilliant options.
Think personal
Write a special note containing memories or moments you want your bridesmaid to treasure and remember.
Include one more small gift that has significance to your friendship. For example, one of my maids of honor, who I have known since we were 9 years old, always brought a leopard plush pillow to sleepovers. When I found a pink fuzzy leopard blanket at Home Goods, it was almost too good to be true. It wasn’t inexpensive, however it was too meaningful to pass up. And it doesn’t have to be a big item. It could be a box of candy that you both loved to share at the movies or a silly pair of earring from Claire’s where you both shopped as preteens. Just make it matter.
Pictures
Print photos at Walgreens. I chose to glue them as a collage inside each box. It was time-consuming and I am a super crafty person, so if you’re looking for quick and easy, you can just print the pictures and put them in a pretty envelope inside the box. Same emotions, less work!
Don’t get overwhelmed
If this process seems daunting, throw in the towel. You could literally write a sweet note, stick it to a package of Reese’s, and call it good. Every bride and every bride tribe is different. There are no rules! Do what works for you and your girls.
Making these boxes for my bridesmaids was a joy, and gifting them was something I’ll always love and cherish.
Your bridesmaids are an essential part of your wedding. Make them feel like the queens they are by creating something from the heart in asking them to be part of your big day.
-The Midwest Magnolia
