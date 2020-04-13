It’s quarantine time, and face it, most of us have been living in athletic wear and watching "Tiger King," trying to distract ourselves from our dismal reality.
Brides and grooms are rescheduling weddings, fretting about weddings that may not go on due to social distancing or tackling the challenges of wedding planning from the couch. These are all situations that are not ideal or enticing, so here are a few tips to staying sane while wedding planning during quarantine.
1. Pick out wedding day gifts
Brainstorm who you wish to give little tokens of love to: parents, siblings, grandparents, the bridal party, your bride or groom, etc. You can browse the whole Internet during this time to find the perfect thing for your favorite people.
2. Select your first dance song
Pull out your iPhone, turn on Pandora and make your kitchen a dance floor. Dim the lights and try out each song that tickles your fancy. See which one touches your heart and which one feels right as you and your fiancé swing and sway together.
3. Build a music playlist
Think about the make-or-break songs for your wedding. Create a list of your favorites for the band or DJ to play. Build one for your wedding day hair and makeup session, the cocktail hour, the reception and even the honeymoon.
4. Plan the rehearsal dinner
Build a Pinterest board dedicated to the rehearsal dinner. Pick flowers, place cards, invitations and even the menu itself.
5. Write personal notes for the wedding day
You have the time to ponder your thoughts, so why not pour out your mind and heart on paper? Write special notes for the wonderful people who made your wedding possible. Those can be the obvious ones, as well as vendors who have gone above and beyond to make the magic happen.
6. Create a wedding photography shot list
Photography is such a personal thing, so start thinking about a photography shot list and timeline. This one has been a personal struggle for me. I want every moment captured because I know the day itself will be a blur. Our ceremony and reception venues are about 25 minutes apart, giving us another challenge. Having time to home in on specific shots and how best to fit them in certain locations was a great brain teaser for this time of monotony. I suggest typing out who you want in each picture and where you want each picture to take place. Most photographers will give you a template 30 to 60 days before the wedding, but it sure doesn’t hurt to ask for it ahead of time. Just one more thing to cross off your list.
It’s a weird thing to be writing about weddings when you are so unsure of your own. One minute, summer is OK, so you think you won’t need to reschedule. The next, winter is now a concern, and your backup date can become a completely new and different issue.
It feels selfish and unkind to shed tears over a frivolous event when people are struggling with their very lives, but melancholy is how we “corona brides” are living day in and day out.
I think it gets harder with each day as we move into the continuing unknown. The pain is real, and you are not alone. Don’t lose hope. Keep planning and preparing. And just think of the overwhelming love that will fill the room where you say “I do” after months spent apart from everyone.
Those simple touches, hugs and kisses will be monumental. Close your eyes and feel the embrace. What the world needs now is love.
