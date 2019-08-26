It took all of two days before my engagement excitement was eclipsed by wedding planning jitters.
As people looked at my ring and offered their congratulations, they all asked the same thing: So have you set the date?
I wasn’t even sure if my ring was the right size. How was I supposed to have picked a date? Oh, and the church and a reception venue, too?
A thorough checklist and overflowing wedding binder have since helped put my mind at ease. I’m still a bit of a bumbling bride-to-be — after all, I’ve never done this before. A little less than a year out from my wedding date, I think I’m sitting pretty as far as planning goes.
But we’ll get to that over the next few months. For now, let me tell you a little bit about me and my fiance.
I’m a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald. I cover fitness, health and whatever other stories come my way.
I met my fiance, David Kirk, at my friends’ annual April costume party a little more than two years ago.
Lucky for me that year’s party was pajama-themed, otherwise David, who isn’t a fan of costumes, wouldn’t have made an appearance. My friends decided to get the ball rolling. They brought us both out to a game of Bingo at a Blackstone bar.
We swapped numbers, started dating that May and got engaged in January of this year.
David proposed at my downtown apartment. We had spent the day walking through freshly fallen snow at Gene Leahy Mall, eating pizza and loafing around.
That night, in what’s not my proudest part of this story, I scolded him when he came back to the living room. He hadn’t turned off his video game before showering and, let’s be honest, I’m not good at working the PlayStation. Somehow he still loved me enough to pop the question. He said he couldn’t promise all of our days would be as nice as that one was — probably before my nagging — but he’d certainly try. Then he pulled out the ring box.
We’ll tie the knot in Omaha next August. So I hope you’ll join me as I continue to learn wedding planning on the fly.
