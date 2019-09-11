I walked into wedding planning not knowing what I wanted for a dress, flowers, decor or any of the other little things that come along with the big day.
The one thing I had my mind set on was food.
It had to be from the South Omaha-based Eddie’s Catering. I would settle for nothing less.
I snagged the last available Saturday in August 2020 and by our initial meeting, I already had the menu planned.
Fried chicken. Ham rolls. Polish sausage with kraut and dumplings. Mashed potatoes. Salad. Green beans.
My fiancé David has been agreeable during the entire planning process, so it didn’t surprise me that he went along with the catering plans, too. It helps that he’s not a picky eater and that he’s a bottomless pit. He’ll eat just about anything — I mean anything — so long as it doesn’t have sour cream or heaps of cheese.
But I was glad to take him to a tasting event so he could at least sample what we’ll serve at the reception. Going into the sample night, I warned David: “Everything’s bite-sized, so don’t take too much. We can get dinner after.”
Boy, was I wrong. The catering staff offered advice of their own when they greeted the couples and families there. Don’t get too full, they said. You can take what you don’t sample in to-go boxes.
“Challenge accepted,” David said to me. “I’m not leaving until I eat every single thing here.”
We headed to the first of eight tables packed with food — nearly the entire Eddie’s menu.
I took little scoops of what interested me. David took scoops of everything. I took bites of each and left my plate for wait staff to clear. David cleaned his plate, even of items he wasn’t crazy about.
True to his word, David made an impressive run at sampling just about everything offered. His dream menu would include prime rib, but otherwise, we left full and happy with what we’ll serve to our guests in August.
Oh, and the leftovers hit the spot the next day for lunch.
