Bride blogger Kelsey and her fiance David will marry in August, the first wedding in a decade where her whole — quite large — family will be together.

My mom's family — as large as it is — has been in a wedding drought.

We've had a couple of destination weddings sprinkled in and a couple more weddings that not everyone could attend.

But the last time I remember the whole gang gathered for nuptials was a decade ago.

A decade, people.

That drought ends with my wedding.

Then three months later, my cousin Corinne ties the knot.

And we'll do it all over again next year when my cousins Brittany and Briana walk down the aisle.

Corinne and I spent a lot of time together as kids — regular sleepovers, building forts in her parents' basement and playing with our dollhouses.

Now our save-the-dates are hanging next to each other on a lot of refrigerators in Omaha. It's been fun planning alongside her, especially since we're both hosting receptions at the same venue — Millard Social Hall.

Corinne has a wide network of friends, which means she's practically a professional bridesmaid. So I've peppered her with lots of wedding questions.

How long does hair and makeup take on the wedding day? Where do you shop for bridesmaids dresses? What gifts do I give my wedding party?

We've swapped dress-hunting stories and questions on menswear, cutting guest lists and menu choices.

Now that I'm well into the planning process, I've passed a few tips my cousin Briana's way — including to get organized with a planning binder.

A wedding is a wedding, but I'm sure all four of ours will have their own special touches to reflect who we are.

But I think it's safe to say a big chunk of our guest lists will be the same. And I, for one, am ready to kick back with the rest of the family as a guest at the next three weddings after mine.

