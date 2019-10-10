Wedding planning overwhelmed me at the start.
When did I need to book a hall? What about a DJ? How long does it take to get a wedding dress altered?
Searching online for timelines left me flustered. And reminded me of all the little things that had to be tackled, too. (I’m looking at you, hair and makeup, accessories and party favors.)
I haven’t looked back since I bought my wedding binder. And I'd like to say I'm sorry to my fiancé, family and friends for constantly talking about it. I just love being organized. I can't help it.
The binder, made by the folks at The Knot, is chock-full of helpful goodies to aid in the planning process.
I know The Knot and other planning sites have online checklists and guides, but there's something about having it all printed out and at my fingertips.
The binder's timeline has been the most useful. It breaks down all of the planning tasks by how many months out I am from my wedding date. It's super satisfying to check items off, especially when I'm ahead of schedule.
I'm a reporter so I hope I'm good at asking questions. But I still find myself peeking at the pages of suggested vendor questions. It’s come in handy as I set up consultations with florists, photographers and hairstylists.
Other pages gave me ideas about what kind of style I want this shindig to have. What sort of dress do I want? What cake flavors? How about invitations?
Recently, I've taken my binder to the next level. With each vendor I book or purchase I make, I pop in printouts of contracts, contact information and receipts. I’ve dropped in photos of the cake and cake topper, card box, favors and save-the-dates.
The binder is bursting at the seams.
On the bright side, I only have a few more arrangements to make. Then we can coast into the big day.
