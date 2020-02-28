My say-yes-to-the-dress moment was exciting.
It lacked the drama and tears that you see on TV, but it was still special to get unanimous support from my personal peanut gallery.
My bridesmaids said yes to their dresses. My mom said yes to her dress.
But the best "say yes" moment came from my tiniest helper: Jillian.
My flower girl is a dress-up enthusiast.
At our family Christmas gift exchange, Jill got a princess dress. And — like most 2-year-olds who lack a sense of modesty — she tore off her Christmas sweater and yanked the new dress over her head. She wore it for the rest of the day.
So I was pumped to let Jill pick out her own flower girl frock.
Comfortable kids are happy kids when it comes to pint-size wedding party style.
We tried a bridal shop first. Once she was free from her stroller, Jill put her tiny hands on every dress she could reach.
Meanwhile, her twin brother acted like most men do when you drag them shopping. He sat contentedly in his stroller flipping through a pack of stickers.
Jill hugged the skirt of one dress to her chest. That dress passed her "twirl test" with flying colors.
She tried more and she was brutally honest in her reviews. One didn't pass the twirl test no matter how vigorously she spun. She wriggled out of another one that appalled her from the start.
But after each dress that she liked, Jill gave my legs a squeeze. Maybe in her tiny mind she thought I was bankrolling a new dress-up wardrobe. Either way, she knew I was instrumental in this try-on trip.
Jill fell in love with the last dress she tried on at the bridal shop. She put it on, still clad in black tennis shoes, and ran to find the nearest mirror. Never mind that the mirror was crowded with a bride-to-be and a gaggle of onlookers.
"Can I take this home now?" Jill, who is never quiet, shouted at us.
Sadly, the dress would be too small — even for her petite frame — come August.
We ushered her out of the store, assuring her we would try another shop after lunch. (Let me tell you, Jill does not forget.)
Jill's first choice at our next stop was a Peppa Pig bathrobe. That, uh, wouldn't quite fit the look I was going for so we offered her a dress that David found.
It was off-white, with a flower detail on the front and a big bow on the back.
"I'm a princess," Jill, again never quiet, shouted across the third floor of Von Maur.
She found the dress.
