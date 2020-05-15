My stomach dropped when I saw that I had been assigned to write a news story about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting weddings.
Didn't my editors at The World-Herald know I was in the middle of planning my own wedding? It felt like I was too close to the topic.
I started kicking myself for even suggesting the idea in an email brainstorming session.
This certainly wasn’t how I wanted to confront the question of whether I should go ahead with my wedding planning. (I didn't want to confront it at all yet.)
Despite my dread, I dived into reporting. I started by interviewing two brides who both opted to move forward with scaled-down, revamped versions of their original ceremonies on their original dates.
I talked with vendors about flowers, venues, food, invitations, rentals and music.
By my second phone call, I could feel the dread slipping away. I felt almost relieved.
I realized that should I need to reschedule or re-work how the big day will look, it won't be quite as daunting as I imagined.
I assumed it would be littered with scheduling conflicts, rescheduling fees and more money put out. But most vendors, at least the ones I interviewed, said they're being flexible.
Everyone's in the same boat, they told me.
So thank you, editors, for assigning me to this story. Writing the wedding feature helped to put me at ease — a little — and it helped me to outline a plan for moving forward.
If restrictions haven't eased by Aug. 8, David and I will go ahead with a small ceremony. Like the two brides I talked with said, the big party can wait.
For now, I'm still planning. I ordered the gifts for our bridal party. I tied tiny ribbons on tiny bottles of bubbles. I placed the order for my invitations.
And at the suggestion of the designer, we added a card to let guests know we're monitoring the health restrictions and if anything changes, they can check out our wedding website.
Also at the suggestion of the stationery designer, I'm holding off on sealing those envelopes. If we have to pick a new date, we can reprint the invitations and keep the same envelopes.
Next month, I'll start reaching out to my vendors. We can come up with a back-up plan, just in case.
My favorite snippet of advice — one that I'll hang onto, pandemic or not — came from a bride who said to roll with the changes. Take a deep breath, cry a little and move on.
