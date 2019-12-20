Oh happy day!
Weeks ago, I made an appointment at the most beautiful wedding dress shop in Omaha: Noa Brides. One of my bridesmaids showed me the boutique's Instagram feed. The owner, Rachel, does an incredible job making the space picture-perfect. I knew I needed an appointment, even if just to be able to say I had been in that shop.
For my big try-on day, I gathered four of my bridesmaids, my mom and my soon-to-be mother-in-law. My fiancé Andrew treated us to margaritas during the appointment. No, he wasn’t with us, but he selected a refreshments add-on when I booked the appointment online. Check out how sweet the setup was for us:
I tried on five or more dresses. Honestly, I lost track in the whirlwind of the day.
Walking into that appointment, I had so many thoughts and emotions. I had no idea what my dream dress looked like. I am not model size and trying on dresses period makes me uncomfortable.
But I only have great things to say about my bridal shopping experience at Noa. I think a lot of that came from the preparation that I put into that day. Here are some of the best tricks I learned before and during my appointment:
- Create an aesthetic for your wedding. Having a good idea of how you want your wedding day to look and feel will help you decide if a dress is the right one or not.
- Bring your accessories. Once you put on that dress, adding the shoes or flower crown you plan to wear can elevate a look to the cream of the crop.
- Shower. This probably goes without saying, but feeling fresh before wearing white is very, very important.
- Have your cheerleaders. A lot of salons tell you to bring only a couple of people. I say bring the ones who mean the most to you. The people I invited gave me genuine advice and things I needed to hear while trying on dresses.
- Wear or bring a lucky item. Having something special gives you a confidence boost.
- Bring a variety of support. Wear your favorite bra but bring in a strapless style or cups if you have them. Spanx made my experience of being nearly completely nude in front of a stranger way more enjoyable.
- Research. Pick out things you like about different dresses. The best research I did was looking at real wedding dresses women were selling in my size on preownedweddingdresses.com. This really gave me an idea of what I could look like on my wedding day in my wedding dress.
- Set your budget. Set yourself up for success by establishing a price range. No one wants to find their perfect dress and have it be $3,000 more than what they intended to spend.
- Take photos. This was something I didn’t think about, but my bride tribe made sure to snap a picture of me in each gown. Now I look back and realize exactly why I chose the one I did.
I was lucky enough to find my dress at the very first salon I visited. In fact, I chose the very first dress I tried on. Rachel at Noa spoke to my soul and knew exactly what I needed. I do think coming to the appointment with some of the above items helped. I hope they’ll help you, too!
The one big thing left on the checklist is solidifying food and beverage arrangements. I’ll give you the rundown of booking those next.
Vendors we've booked so far
As of December 2019
Noa Brides
KNJ Artistry Studio
The Living Room
I Choose You Ceremonies
Premier Party Rentals
Chaos Productions
Coalesce Designs
Blush Makeup Artistry
Molly B. Photography
Tied and True
Golden Pineapple Events
VIP Limo
Borsheims
Hotel Deco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.