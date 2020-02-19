girlsbridalcelebration.jpg (copy)

Bride blogger Jordan, center, with her bridal party at her bridal celebration bowling party.

 JORDAN BRUNMEIER

Gathering together is what weddings are all about, right?

One thing my fiancé Andrew and I are adamant about during this crazy, fun planning process is gathering our tribe for more than just a couple of  "big" days. We are taking every opportunity we can to soak in our semi-short engagement.

andrewandibridalcelebration.jpg

Bride blogger Jordan and fiance Andrew at their bridal celebration.

The first get-together we decided to host was a bridal celebration — a victory party, if you will. It was a chance for our nearest and dearest to get together and hear more about our wedding-day game plan, and get to know the significant others of those in our wedding party.

OK, OK, you can call it an engagement party. Personally, I try to steer away from anything that is traditional to weddings, but the further I get into the planning process, the more I am realizing how traditionally non-traditional I am. The other important aspect of this celebration was to make sure no one stressed about putting it together, so my fiance and I took the reins on the planning.

girlsbridalcelebration.jpg

Bride blogger Jordan, center, with her bridal party at her bridal celebration bowling party.

Our bridal celebration attendees were simply all the members of our wedding party: parents, groomsmen, ushers, maid of honor and bridesmaids.

Super simple, right? Sort of. As we added up the invites, we realized the number in our small wedding party was nearing a dozen. Planning this bridal celebration ourselves helped Andrew to realize just how quickly numbers of attendees add up. (A factor I’ll make sure he notes for a later date.)

guysbridalcelebration.jpg

Jordan's fiancé, Andrew, fourth from the right, with his groomsmen at his bridal celebration.

With the rather large number of attendees, we knew we needed to take it out of our house; a plus to not hosting in our home — not having to clean.

We also wanted a place to entertain the littles with good food and drink options. That led us to The Mark, a bowling alley and fun center in Elkhorn. Their catering menu was straightforward, and we could rent bowling lanes and a private room. They also provided us with a server to take care of our needs that day. It was yet another perfect match for us.

girls bridalcelebration.jpg

Reservations were super easy. We emailed with Brea, The Mark's sales and marketing manager, a couple of times, and just like that, everything was set.

When we asked our people to be in our wedding party, we included an invitation to the bridal celebration, then followed up with each of them about a week prior. I am glad that text went out because a couple of the guys definitely didn’t add it to their calendar! Every person but one out-of-town groomsman was able to make it.

invitationbridalcelebration.jpg

The bridal celebration invitation Jordan and Andrew included in their asks to be in their wedding party.

For the day of the party, we arrived at the bowling alley about 15 minutes early. We found there was a hiccup in the booking, so we weren’t able to get into our private room for the first hour of the time we reserved. For this minor inconvenience, The Mark waived the room fee for us. They put us up in two lanes in the very back, giving us some privacy.

familybridalcelebration.jpg

Jordan and Andrew's family at their bridal celebration bowling party.

Our food was set out right by the lanes, and the server brought pitches of water, lemonade and beer right over to us, and even made sure they were never empty.

We had two hours for the party, and it flew by. Another of the many reasons we were so happy to host this party was realizing how quickly party time will pass. That realization gave us the idea to extend our wedding reception time by an hour. The bridal celebration felt like a mini trial run of the big day.

We are officially four months from the big day — WHERE IS THE TIME GOING?

Next thing, I plan on sharing with you is wedding ring shopping. We’re going in the next couple of weeks so if you have any tips or tricks I am all ears.

Vendors we've booked so far

As of February 2020

Meraki Special Occasion Styles, Kirstin and Cortnie

Noa Brides

The Living Room

I Choose You Ceremonies

Premier Party Rentals

Chaos Productions

Coalesce Designs

Blush Makeup Artistry

Molly B. Photography

Tied and True

Golden Pineapple Events

VIP Limo

Borsheims

Hotel Deco

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started