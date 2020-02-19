Gathering together is what weddings are all about, right?
One thing my fiancé Andrew and I are adamant about during this crazy, fun planning process is gathering our tribe for more than just a couple of "big" days. We are taking every opportunity we can to soak in our semi-short engagement.
The first get-together we decided to host was a bridal celebration — a victory party, if you will. It was a chance for our nearest and dearest to get together and hear more about our wedding-day game plan, and get to know the significant others of those in our wedding party.
OK, OK, you can call it an engagement party. Personally, I try to steer away from anything that is traditional to weddings, but the further I get into the planning process, the more I am realizing how traditionally non-traditional I am. The other important aspect of this celebration was to make sure no one stressed about putting it together, so my fiance and I took the reins on the planning.
Our bridal celebration attendees were simply all the members of our wedding party: parents, groomsmen, ushers, maid of honor and bridesmaids.
Super simple, right? Sort of. As we added up the invites, we realized the number in our small wedding party was nearing a dozen. Planning this bridal celebration ourselves helped Andrew to realize just how quickly numbers of attendees add up. (A factor I’ll make sure he notes for a later date.)
With the rather large number of attendees, we knew we needed to take it out of our house; a plus to not hosting in our home — not having to clean.
We also wanted a place to entertain the littles with good food and drink options. That led us to The Mark, a bowling alley and fun center in Elkhorn. Their catering menu was straightforward, and we could rent bowling lanes and a private room. They also provided us with a server to take care of our needs that day. It was yet another perfect match for us.
Reservations were super easy. We emailed with Brea, The Mark's sales and marketing manager, a couple of times, and just like that, everything was set.
When we asked our people to be in our wedding party, we included an invitation to the bridal celebration, then followed up with each of them about a week prior. I am glad that text went out because a couple of the guys definitely didn’t add it to their calendar! Every person but one out-of-town groomsman was able to make it.
For the day of the party, we arrived at the bowling alley about 15 minutes early. We found there was a hiccup in the booking, so we weren’t able to get into our private room for the first hour of the time we reserved. For this minor inconvenience, The Mark waived the room fee for us. They put us up in two lanes in the very back, giving us some privacy.
Our food was set out right by the lanes, and the server brought pitches of water, lemonade and beer right over to us, and even made sure they were never empty.
We had two hours for the party, and it flew by. Another of the many reasons we were so happy to host this party was realizing how quickly party time will pass. That realization gave us the idea to extend our wedding reception time by an hour. The bridal celebration felt like a mini trial run of the big day.
We are officially four months from the big day — WHERE IS THE TIME GOING?
Next thing, I plan on sharing with you is wedding ring shopping. We’re going in the next couple of weeks so if you have any tips or tricks I am all ears.
Vendors we've booked so far
As of February 2020
Meraki Special Occasion Styles, Kirstin and Cortnie
Noa Brides
The Living Room
I Choose You Ceremonies
Premier Party Rentals
Chaos Productions
Coalesce Designs
Blush Makeup Artistry
Molly B. Photography
Tied and True
Golden Pineapple Events
VIP Limo
Borsheims
Hotel Deco
