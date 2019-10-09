November 3, 2018, Platte River State Park
WHAT COULD BE NEXT? Carlie Anzalone and Brett Brooner met in college while working at a call center. After dating for five years, Brett planned an elaborate proposal. Carlie thought she and her best friend Brianne Kruger were headed to Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Once they were on the plane, Brianne presented Carlie with a letter saying they were really going to Portland to enjoy two days of shopping, exploring and pampering. On their last night in Portland, Brianne gave Carlie a second letter, stating that she would not be leaving in the morning but rather going on a hike to Waclella Falls. There, they found Brett with his best friend, Ben Ramos, doing his best to hide while taking photographs. “I held her hand to cross tree branches and rocks to the base of a waterfall to propose,” Brett says. “Hardest secret to keep!”
SPECIAL DATE A late October/early November date was chosen because they started dating around that time. They wanted an intimate ceremony with acoustic guitar and vocals, a seasonal fall menu and a fun dance floor. They describe their style as boho eclectic in a warm autumn palette with fall foliage. It was a bit crisp, so they provided hot apple cider for their guests before the outdoor ceremony at Platte River State Park. “Our wedding anniversary will always have that nostalgic feel from when we started dating,” Brett says.
FACE TIME Saying their vows was the sweetest moment of the day; the funniest came during their first look. Brett told Carlie he had something for her, and pulled up his trousers to reveal socks with her face as the pattern. The image was from their engagement shoot at Glacier National Park with photographer Daniel Muller.
NO RUSH Hiring a wedding planner and designer made everything on their big day easy. “It literally felt like we were floating through our day together ... It couldn’t have been more perfect.”
PLUS ONE Cash gifts gave them money for their honeymoon and the house they recently purchased in Morton Meadows. Their gift to each other was a puppy, Lany — named after the couple’s favorite band — who joined the household the week before the wedding. “Bad timing but we wouldn’t change it!”
ARTIST IN THE HOUSE The singer Jocelyn sang “I Love You So Bad” while Carlie walked down the aisle.
HE’S A HANDYMAN Carlie never knew that Brett was so good with a hammer. But it came in handy while doing a five-month renovation of their first house. They just completed a full kitchen redo. Carlie says she’d be lost without him. “He’s honest, genuine and passionate. We’ve gone on wild adventures, and always have a funny story or two!” Brett says Carlie stays true to herself and offers endless support. “She’s my No. 1 fan and I’m hers.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Carlie Anzalone and Brett Brooner
PHOTOGRAPHER The Mullers
WEDDING DATE November 3, 2018
REHEARSAL DINNER Blatt Beer & Table, downtown Omaha
CEREMONY AND RECEPTION Platte River State Park near Louisville, Nebraska
DESIGN AND WEDDING PLANNING Lovestruck Events
VIDEOGRAPHER David Fiser
BRIDAL GOWN Rue de Seine, bride KC, Kansas City
ACCESSORIES Bride: Frye Boots, J&Co. jewelry; Groom: Original Grain watch, Stacy Adams shoes, ASOS lion head tie bar, River Island belt
HAIRSTYLIST The Grey House Salon
MAKEUP ARTIST Renee Himberger/Makeup by Renee
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Desir Couture by DesirCouture on Etsy
MEN’S ATTIRE Groom: Noose & Monkey; groomsmen: ASOS
RINGS Mark Edward Private Jeweller
FLORIST Hillis & Company, Lincoln
CATERER Attitude on Food; doughnuts from Scratch Baking Co.
PHOTOBOOTH Snap Omaha Photobooth
RENTALS United Rent-All
MUSIC Ceremony: acoustic by Jocelyn; reception: Brent Crampton/Alternative Wedding DJs
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Julia Mason Art
CALLIGRAPHY Miranda Writes
HONEYMOON Mount Rainier National Park and Seattle
