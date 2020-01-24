Bailey+Taylor_wedding_240.jpg
November 24, 2018, The Manor House, Littleton, Colorado

Bailey and Taylor's love story could be straight out of "High School Musical" — she the choir girl, he the athlete. The Holdrege High sweethearts were engaged at Kansas City jazz club The Majestic, and planned a fall wedding at The Manor House in Littleton, Colo. That venue was the biggest and most important part of their spend. But the investment paid for itself, the bride says. A fantastic chef, day-of coordinator, and plenty of room made the day cohesive and friendly. "It had so many different cozy spaces for people to hang out.... From the dance floor, to the fireside rooms, to the beautiful bar room to the outdoor patio and firepits – there was a space for everyone."

Bailey's goal was to find a venue that shined on its own, which she decorated with simple florals, rich textures and jewel tones for a "cozy chic" look. The ruby, emerald and sapphire color palette played into the timing of the wedding, too: "I just love how much warmth they bring to the season and the mood they set," the bride says. Surprise snow on the morning of the wedding further enhanced the deep colors against the white flakes, and made for gorgeous photos. As another important spend for the couple, they spent a lot of time finding a photographer and videographer to capture their day just right.

Other special details include their first look down the aisle, a rare love letter from the groom, a designated family "wrangler" for photos, and the bride's cape — a consignment find. The photographer came through again in the couple's favorite part of the day. "She encouraged us to spend a few minutes just letting everything sink in before we joined the party. We had just finished taking some portraits in the library room, and shut the glass doors as she left. It was such a nice pause in the midst of a full day that I most definitely would not have taken for myself," Bailey says.

The couple, now in Kansas City, adjusted to a combined household after living separately before marriage. "We both had pretty established preferences and routines." They enjoy the dishes and cookware — their first matching set — they received as wedding gifts. Taylor says of Bailey, "Watching the love and appreciation she had for all those around her throughout [our wedding day] made me thankful that she's my wife, and excited for the years of marriage ahead."

Essential details

THE COUPLE Bailey Williams and Taylor Jurgens

WEDDING DATE November 24, 2018

PHOTOGRAPHER Nicki Rohloff/LiveLight Photography

REHEARSAL DINNER ViewHouse Littleton, Colorado

CEREMONY AND RECEPTION The Manor House, Littleton, Colorado

VIDEOGRAPHER Glory Visuals

BRIDAL GOWN Madison James, Bridal Isle, Loomis

ACCESSORIES Earrings, necklace: Dillards; bride's mother's sapphire ring; bride's great-grandmother's brooch and handkerchief

HAIRSTYLIST Kelsey Stevenson/Salon 31, Holdrege

MAKEUP ARTIST Steele Sich/Simply Steele, Kearney

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Bill Levkoff

MEN’S ATTIRE JoS. A. Banks, The Tie Bar

RINGS Sandy’s Jewelry, Holdrege

FLORIST Kimball Floral, Denver

CAKE Gold Mine Cupcakes, Gold, Colorado

CATERER Rhett Montague/The Manor House

MUSIC Perry Washington/The Master Piece DJ, Littleton, Colorado

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Brooke Jacobi

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Homewood Suites by Hilton Denver-Littleton, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Denver SW-Littleton

EVENT COORDINATOR The Manor House

HONEYMOON Ti Kaye in St. Lucia, planned and coordinated by the groom

