Sometimes, a building with a story steals your heart and becomes the perfect place for celebrating old times and new beginnings. The McCue's building, a beloved landmark in Kearney with aging walls, faded patinas and copper pipes, inspires a styled shoot with an industrial modern twist. Real-life newlyweds Hannah and Ryan recreate the magic of that first look, with nothing lost on the details.

Kearney Styled Shoot Photo Gallery

ESSENTIAL DETAILS

PHOTOGRAPHY Deana Johnson Photography

FLORAL DESIGN Divas Floral Shop

DRESS Hello Beautiful Bridal Collection

SUIT Hello Beautiful Bridal Collection

HAIR STYLIST Machaela Kirchner, Colour Bar Salon

MAKEUP ARTIST Amanda Polacek

TABLE DECOR Platinum Events

BACKDROP & DECOR Nostalgia Rentals

CATERING Atture Beck and Call

TABLESCAPES Shopping Tripps

INVITATIONS & PAPER GOODS Megan Berry

CAKE MAD Cake Art

CAKE TABLE Flipping Fab Furniture

LOCATION McCue’s Building

LOCATION ASSISTANT Ma’am Marketing 

MODELS Ryan and Hannah Bruna

