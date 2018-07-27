Sometimes, a building with a story steals your heart and becomes the perfect place for celebrating old times and new beginnings. The McCue's building, a beloved landmark in Kearney with aging walls, faded patinas and copper pipes, inspires a styled shoot with an industrial modern twist. Real-life newlyweds Hannah and Ryan recreate the magic of that first look, with nothing lost on the details.
ESSENTIAL DETAILS
PHOTOGRAPHY Deana Johnson Photography
FLORAL DESIGN Divas Floral Shop
DRESS Hello Beautiful Bridal Collection
SUIT Hello Beautiful Bridal Collection
HAIR STYLIST Machaela Kirchner, Colour Bar Salon
MAKEUP ARTIST Amanda Polacek
TABLE DECOR Platinum Events
BACKDROP & DECOR Nostalgia Rentals
CATERING Atture Beck and Call
TABLESCAPES Shopping Tripps
INVITATIONS & PAPER GOODS Megan Berry
CAKE MAD Cake Art
CAKE TABLE Flipping Fab Furniture
LOCATION McCue’s Building
LOCATION ASSISTANT Ma’am Marketing
MODELS Ryan and Hannah Bruna
