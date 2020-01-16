The first snow day of the 2019-2020 school year has been called for Omaha Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Plattsmouth Community Schools, the University of Nebraska Omaha and more.
The announcements began at 7 p.m.
Snow Day! Due to the forecasted weather, BPS & @BPS_Lied will be closed on Friday 1/17/20.— BellevueSchools (NE) (@BellevueSchools) January 17, 2020
Consolidated Kids’ Time site is LeMay Elementary School, 2726 Kennedy Dr.
Enjoy the snow day, please be safe and keep warm!#bpsne #TeamBPS #FirstSnowDay2020 #TooSlippeForRippe pic.twitter.com/n07fgBlr1M
Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin summed up the answer on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
"I promise, I will let you know when and if school is canceled," Sutfin tweeted Thursday.
A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet is expected Friday morning into Saturday, creating potentially treacherous driving conditions, said David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
A weather advisory for southeast Nebraska and western Iowa will go into effect at 3 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. The advisory calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow and ice accumulations and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Snow will likely fall Friday morning and change to freezing rain Friday afternoon into very early evening, Eastlack said. A light drizzle and snow are possible after midnight.
The snow is expected to clear out of the metro area by Saturday, but wind gusts could cause low visibility, Eastlack said.
“Anytime Friday into Saturday is going to be potentially treacherous for drivers,” Eastlack said.
Despite a sunny forecast for Sunday, Omaha could see the season’s coldest temperatures so far. A high near 9 degrees is expected with temperatures falling to minus 2 degrees Sunday night.
Last year the snow days piled up, with schools losing six or seven days to winter storms.
In October, several districts, including OPS, announced they will consider delaying the start of school instead of just canceling classes.
