Fat, soggy snowflakes showered Nebraska and Iowa on Thursday, breaking records and restoring a serene, quiet beauty to an April that had become too infused with anxiety from the coronavirus.

People posted photos of snowmen, snow-laden trees and Currier and Ives-like street scenes.

Omahan David Kopti mused on Twitter about the odd times and odd weather.

“I know it’s hard to keep track of what day it is, but I know for a fact it’s April right now,” he wrote above a picture of a snowy scene from the Field Club area.

Omaha easily broke the snowfall record for April 16, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The old record for the date was half an inch, set in 1921.

“We’re going to destroy the daily record,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll get to the all-time (for April).”

The all-time one-day April snowfall record for Omaha is 8.7 inches, set on April 20, 1992.

Snowfall totals in the metro area varied . As of 6 p.m., with snow still falling, 3.1 inches had fallen at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, 4 inches at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and 4.5 inches at the weather service office in Valley.

Omaha was in the path of the heaviest snow, which fell along a line from Red Oak, Iowa, up through parts of Omaha to Columbus, Albright said.

Thursday’s unusual snow followed a record low of 21 on Wednesday, just edging past the previous record of 22, set in 2014.

It will all change quickly.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the foreseeable future. Highs on Friday are forecast to be in the mid-40s, and they will climb from there. From Tuesday through Thursday, highs are forecast to be in the 70s.

“Spring is definitely back after this,” Albright said. “It’s a very quick hit of winter.”Photos: 1948-49 blizzards

