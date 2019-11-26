...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION CHANGING TO MAINLY ALL SNOW. TOTAL
SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD
BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ALLOW FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DURING THE
LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING RUSH HOUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
As snow falls Tuesday, construction workers walk south on a closed 13th Street at the Gene Leahy Mall and future site of the Riverfront Revitalization Project.
Powerful winter storms have roiled the outset of the nation's busiest travel holiday, but a respite — of sorts — is coming before another system strikes at the end of the week.
About 30% of flights at Denver International Airport were canceled Monday night into Tuesday as about a foot of snow fell in the region.
In the northwestern U.S., winds of 70 to 85 mph accompanied Tuesday's landfall of a bomb cyclone that downed trees and ushered in heavy snow.
In Nebraska, the first major winter storm of the season sharply curtailed travel along long stretches of Interstate 80. Business was down at Sapp Brothers Travel Center near Odessa as truckers pulled off the highway, a clerk there said.
Freezing rain, heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility were among the conditions drivers faced, according to the National Weather Service. Crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were out in force clearing roads across the state.
In Lincoln, high school football players and fans alike withstood memorable, miserable weather to determine state champions for three classes. Biting winds and heavy, wet snow made for tough play.
The greater Omaha metro sat along the rain/snow line, which meant that snowfall totals were expected to vary widely by Wednesday morning, said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The City of Omaha deployed about 100 plows and other pieces of equipment to clear roads, said Austin Rowser, street maintenance engineer. The city didn't put down brine ahead of the storm because the rain would have diluted it, he said. Intermittent messy weather is forecast through the weekend, so crews are scheduled to work through the holidays, he said.
"We're going to watch to see what happens," he said.
Wednesday could bring some sunshine in the afternoon, and winds are forecast to die down, Barjenbruch said.
Snowfall could return Thursday and rain on Friday, he said.
Strong winds and a rain-snow mix are forecast this weekend in the greater Omaha metro as the remnants of the West Coast bomb cyclone move through the region, said Danielle Knittle, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald's weather consultant.
Gary Lowman, manpower coordinator of the Postal Service, sorts through the overflow of about 20,000 pounds of mail on Jan. 12, 1975. Service had been delayed due to the blizzard and postal trucks were still stranded on the streets, many of which had mail in them.
Photos: 1975 blizzard cripples Omaha, suffocates the Midwest
On Jan. 10, 1975, Omaha was crippled by a blizzard, part of a larger storm that suffocated the Midwest in wind and snow and that hurled tornadoes across the southeast.
Seventy people are known to have died, 58 because of the blizzard and 12 from the tornadoes. In Iowa, 17 died; in Nebraska, 14; and in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, 27. Read more
Abandoned cars and trucks litter 72nd Street after the storm.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Motorists abandon their cars in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Holly Rothschild and Lisa Stastney, both 12, tunnel through the snow on Jan. 13, 1975. The girls lived near 116th and Dodge Streets.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars got stuck at 72nd and Pacific Streets, and motorists stumbled through whiteout conditions in search of shelter during the storm on Jan. 10, 1975.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 1975 at 14th Street and Capitol Avenue.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People were snowbound everywhere during the Jan. 1975 blizzard in Omaha. This is the lobby of the Omaha Hilton Hotel after the blizzard.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
A striped flag warns snowplows of this buried car on Pacific Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking north on 72nd Street after the storm.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Street is covered in snow on Jan. 11, 1975, the day after the storm.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gary Lowman, manpower coordinator of the Postal Service, sorts through the overflow of about 20,000 pounds of mail on Jan. 12, 1975. Service had been delayed due to the blizzard and postal trucks were still stranded on the streets, many of which had mail in them.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Motorists abandon their cars and trucks in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
These vehicles were stalled on 72nd Street, south of Dodge. Domenico's Restaurant survived the blizzard, but was destroyed in the tornado in May, just a few months later.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Abandoned cars and a truck are seen on L Street at 88th on Jan. 12, 1975.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
World-Herald paper carrier Gail Rickert of Omaha found a way to deliver papers in the storm
THE WORLD-HERALD
The blizzard of 1975 started on January 10 and continued throughout the weekend, as seen here looking west on Williams Street from 12th Street.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Bowen, 13, digs his parent's car out of the snow next to a 10 foot pile deposited in from parking lot at 16th and Cuming Streets on Jan. 13, 1975.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 36 northwest of Omaha is covered in snow following the 1975 blizzard.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Firemen, using a National Guard vehicle, take an elderly Omaha woman to St. Joseph Hospital on January 12, 1975.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
