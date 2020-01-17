Blue skies and frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area this weekend.
Northwest winds are expected to gust up to 50 mph before noon Saturday, with temperatures falling to 15 degrees by 9 a.m., said Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Sunday’s predicted wind chill of minus 11 degrees could be the coldest of the season so far, the remnant of the cold front that pushed through the area after midnight Saturday.
Milder temperatures with freezing drizzle and snow complicated travel on Friday.
The CHI Health system reported 20 weather-related injuries in its six metro area hospitals, spokeswoman Kathy Sarantos Niver said Friday.
An Omaha police officer reported after 1 p.m. that seven crashes had occurred on Interstates 80 and 680.
Between about 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Omaha police said they had stopped taking reports of crashes in which no one was injured.
The snow that started at about 4:30 a.m. stopped late Friday morning. Eppley Airfield reported 1.8 inches of snow, as did Lincoln. Norfolk reported 2.5 inches, and Valley’s official total was just an inch.
Areas with higher snowfall amounts include Mapleton, Iowa, which reported 5 inches ; a spot west of Norfolk, which reported 4 inches; Red Oak, Iowa, which reported 3.5 inches; and Bellevue, which reported a little over 2.5 inches.
A statement from the Omaha Public Works Department reminds property owners that they have until midnight Sunday to clear snow from sidewalks or potentially pay a fine for removal by the City of Omaha.
The average bill for sidewalk snow removal this past winter was $950. The city charged most Omaha homeowners between $300 and $700, though some who live on corner lots or with long stretches of sidewalk received bills of more than $1,000.
Those costs should be lower this year because of an ordinance passed by the Omaha City Council in September that requires Public Works to determine and charge residents and business owners the market rate for scooping sidewalks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just called for a 2nd time tonight to have our neighborhood streets cleaned. Come, its less than 3 inches of snow for God sake. What would happen if we had 6, 8 or 12 inches of snow? Stop the annexing if you cant deliver the services. I live 3 blocks from a major city county sight for snow services. Also, contractors with beat up pick ups do not cut it when snow and ice are packed down. Get with it Queen Jean.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.