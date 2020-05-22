Heavy rain is expected in the Omaha area early Friday afternoon. And Saturday night. And Sunday night.

Just as Memorial Day weekend arrives and Nebraska’s state recreation areas open fully to camping, stormy weather has settled in.

Already this week, heavy rains — some 3 inches or so — have caused lowland flooding in south-central Nebraska.

Friday's rains could continue until about 10 p.m., with on-and-off heavier showers, said Hallie Bova, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Much of the day Saturday should be dry, Bova said, with highs in the mid-80s. "We may start seeing precipitation in the afternoon closer to Columbus. In Omaha, probably after 8 p.m."

Heavy rain, strong winds and even hail could be on tap Saturday evening, Bova said.

Chris Buttler, another weather service meteorologist, said the greatest risk from Saturday’s storms will be damaging winds and large hail, especially in northern Nebraska. Early indications are that tornadoes aren’t a major worry.

“We haven’t had a lot of severe weather so far this year, so people may have their guard down,” Buttler said. “If you’re going to be out camping, stay alert and keep your cellphone next to you.”

Sunday also looks to be fairly wet, she said, but it will be dry for a few hours during the day. "We definitely could see heavier rains again Sunday night." 

As with any severe weather threat, it’s best to have a plan for what to do if storms flare up, especially because these storms could move quickly.

