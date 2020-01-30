Emergency management officials are aware of the forecast and are watching river levels, she said.
Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s in central and eastern Nebraska and in the 50s on Sunday.
So far, ice jams haven’t been too big of a problem, said Tim Hofbauer, emergency management director for Columbus and Platte County. He said he has heard of a small ice jam near Loup City, one near Grand Island and another west of North Bend.
“We’re watching the rivers,” he said. “There’s not a lot of ice in them,” and the ice that’s there is slushy.
Rivers are running higher than last year, and soil moisture also is higher, Hofbauer said. “We’ve had rivers come up in last few days, primarily because of snow we have on the ground that’s been melting. Nothing major.”
A warmup at this point in the season can break up the ice and prove helpful later, Zapotocny and Hofbauer said.
“It’s actually a good thing,” Zapotocny said. “The ice doesn’t get as thick when you have these warmups. … Last year, everything stayed in place until March.”
Ice jams were a major factor in the destructiveness of the flooding that hit the state in mid-March. Last year’s flooding has been described as Nebraska’s costliest disaster on record.
Hofbauer said the long-term forecast that he has seen is calling for the last half of February to be colder than the recent weather.
“Last year, the month of February was pretty cold for the whole month. That’s what made the thick ice.”
Omaha's levee system: Omaha is protected by a 13-mile system made up mostly of levees. The system starts near the Omaha Public Power District’s North Omaha power plant and runs south to the Missouri River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The entire system is designed to provide protection from a 500-year flood, which has a 0.2 percent chance of occurring in any given year.
What is a levee? A levee is a berm of compacted earth that’s designed to hold water in a river channel. The top of Omaha’s levees stands at about 40 feet. Levees are only as good as their maintenance, which must include protecting faces from erosion with rock or grass and other vegetation and keeping them free from trees and animal burrows that can serve as an entry point for water.
Levees protecting Council Bluffs: Council Bluffs has 28 miles of levees, which start near Big Lake on the north side of town, travel west to the Missouri River and then south to the MidAmerican Energy plant. The levees along the Missouri are designed to provide protection from a river level of about 36 feet, with 2 to 5 feet of extra space above that.
Omaha's 1-mile flood wall: Omaha is also protected by a 1-mile stretch of flood wall in the downtown area. Flood walls are used where there’s not enough room for the slopes of a levee. Omaha’s flood wall, built in 1949, is a concrete barrier that starts near the National Park Service's Midwest headquarters building and continues to near the Interstate 480 bridge.
How the flood wall works: At three points along the wall are huge steel gates that can be lowered into gaps in the flood wall to keep water out when the river rises. When the river is lower, the gates are left open so storm water can drain from the land side into the river by gravity. Each gate is made of three-quarter-inch steel and is about 21 feet wide, 6 feet tall and 6,000 pounds.
What role do interior pumps play? With the flood wall gates in place, getting water out of the city becomes an issue. The city can bring in temporary pumps to pump out water in low-lying areas. They're used to bolster the city's permanent pumps when water's high.
The Papillion Creek system is made up of three creeks — the Little Papillion Creek in the north and east, the Big Papillion Creek through the city center and the West Papillion Creek in Papillion and Bellevue. They join in Bellevue to form the Papillion Creek, which flows into the Missouri River. The system aims to hold back and slow the movement of water in the upper portion of the watershed — that's the area drained by a river or stream — and keep it in the channels in the lower portion.
There are eight large reservoirs and several smaller basins in the Papillion Creek watershed, along with 52 miles of levees as of spring 2019. Three of the reservoirs are on tributaries of the Big Papillion. Cunningham Lake helps control the Little Papillion. More reservoirs have been constructed on the West Papillion and its tributaries, because the area developed later.
Maintenance programs also help maintain the channels, including making sure they’re clear of debris and large enough to carry needed volumes of water. John Winkler, the Papio-Missouri River NRD’s general manager, stressed that these elements — plus proper floodplain management to keep homes, office buildings and shopping centers from encroaching on waterways and out of harm’s way — have to come together to provide effective flood control.
The Omaha area’s robust flood protections — knock on wood — are built to keep water out or contained. Most recently, they did their job during the record-setting flooding of March 2019 that turned neighboring towns to islands and caused, so far, hundreds of millions in damage to homes, roads, bridges, fields and livestock. We look in greater detail at the protections in place that guard Omaha. Sources: National Weather Service; City of Omaha; City of Council Bluffs; Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District; World-Herald archives.
Good grief. The level of the Missouri River, coming through Omaha, is 15.2 feet. That's almost half of flood stage. Also, there is very little snow on the ground.
But we're supposed to believe that the rivers might start flooding this weekend?
