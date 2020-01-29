The warmup expected this weekend across Nebraska will melt the snow that’s on the ground, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, forecasters said Wednesday.

“We’re not expecting a big increase” in the amount of water in area rivers, said Cathy Zapotocny, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “But increases are expected.”

Emergency management officials are aware of the forecast and are watching river levels, she said.

Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s in central and eastern Nebraska and in the 50s on Sunday.

So far, ice jams haven’t been too big of a problem, said Tim Hofbauer, emergency management director for Columbus and Platte County. He said he has heard of a small ice jam near Loup City, one near Grand Island and another west of North Bend.

“We’re watching the rivers,” he said. “There’s not a lot of ice in them,” and the ice that’s there is slushy.

Rivers are running higher than last year, and soil moisture also is higher, Hofbauer said. “We’ve had rivers come up in last few days, primarily because of snow we have on the ground that’s been melting. Nothing major.”

A warmup at this point in the season can break up the ice and prove helpful later, Zapotocny and Hofbauer said.

“It’s actually a good thing,” Zapotocny said. “The ice doesn’t get as thick when you have these warmups. … Last year, everything stayed in place until March.”

Ice jams were a major factor in the destructiveness of the flooding that hit the state in mid-March. Last year’s flooding has been described as Nebraska’s costliest disaster on record.

Hofbauer said the long-term forecast that he has seen is calling for the last half of February to be colder than the recent weather.

“Last year, the month of February was pretty cold for the whole month. That’s what made the thick ice.”

