Moisture pelted Nebraska on Saturday with rain in Omaha and snow in the western part of the state.
Flooding remains possible along the Missouri River in southwest Nebraska, the National Weather Service reported Saturday morning, because of persistent precipitation.
Meteorologist Paul Fajman in the weather service's Valley office cited the potential for flooding near communities such as Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Brownsville and Rulo.
Authorities advised caution for drivers throughout the weekend because of rain or snow in all directions from Omaha.
Views from western Nebraska this morning. Reports of slick conditions throughout the area along with areas of central Nebraska too. @NebraskaDOT crews are out in force.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 28, 2019
If you have to travel, give yourself extra time and take it slow.
Call *55 if you need help on the road. pic.twitter.com/pvA1D9n5eU
Fajman said temperatures remained high enough in northeast Nebraska that the rain hasn't turned to snow, although temperatures will drop tonight and snow may hit Norfolk about midnight. Norfolk could get up to 3 inches of snow, he said.
Omaha had received up to 2 inches of rain as of late Saturday morning. Rain will turn to freezing precipitation or snow in Omaha about 8 a.m. Sunday, Fajman said. He said the Omaha area could receive about an inch of snow Sunday.
The post-holiday storm moved into southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon, part of a vast storm system in the northern Plains through the weekend.
Western Nebraska and most of northern Nebraska were placed under a winter storm warning through Saturday.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, urged drivers to be cautious and alert. "I know it's getting slick out west," Thomas said Saturday. "All the way through the panhandle."
Nebraska travelers can check up-to-date travel conditions at 511.Nebraska.gov or with 511’s smartphone app. You may also simply Google “NWS Scottsbluff,” “NWS Kearney,” “NWS Valentine” and other cities to get area conditions and forecasts. NWS stands for National Weather Service.
A Winter Storm Warning takes affect for much of western, central, and northern Nebraska next hour. Other areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 27, 2019
Here are updated maps from @NWS.
Keep up to date with https://t.co/D04CdkIVTY on road conditions. pic.twitter.com/H9Xm4fTr5O
Forecasts for some communities and cities in the region:
» Omaha will continue to receive rain tonight with a chance of rain and snow through Sunday.
» Kearney will receive rain that will turn to snow tonight and Sunday. The service also says it will be blustery there tonight and tomorrow.
» Chadron can expect snow today and blowing snow tonight with a chance of snow Sunday.
» Des Moines will see rain and fog today and tonight, but the service doesn't anticipate precipitation there Sunday.
» Chicago might see drizzle and fog today and can fully expect showers tonight. Rain may persist through Sunday and Sunday night.
» Minneapolis will experience rain today and tomorrow. That rain may turn to snow late Sunday night.
» Denver will receive snow through today but will be mostly sunny Sunday.
Snowplows mobilized along Interstate 80 from North Platte to the Nebraska-Wyoming border by 6 p.m. Friday, and many Panhandle cities, including Scottsbluff, declared snow emergencies beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Snowfall forecasts farther west range from 2 to 8 inches, said meteorologist Brandon Wills at the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Travel on some roads well north and west of Omaha will be difficult as fluctuating temperatures cause ice to melt and refreeze during the storm, according to meteorologist Alex Trellinger at the Sioux Falls weather service office.
Most northern Plains states will see rain turn to sleet and snow as the low-pressure system from the Rocky Mountains moves through.
The storm should clear out of the Midlands by midnight Sunday, the weather service said.
A dry New Year’s is expected for Omaha, with highs Tuesday in the low 30s and temperatures falling to the low 20s early New Year’s Day.
