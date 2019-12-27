Rain and snow smacked Nebraska on Saturday and will continue to do so Sunday in some areas.
Persistent precipitation led to National Weather Service flood warnings until early Sunday in Omaha, Lincoln and other communities in southeast Nebraska.
Meteorologist David Eastlack said the vast storm system has lived up to expectations, hammering Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and the Northern Plains this weekend.
Authorities advised caution for drivers throughout the weekend because of rain or snow in all directions from Omaha.
Rain late Saturday in northeast Nebraska most likely will turn to a wintry mix and blowing snow on Sunday.
Omaha had received up to 2 inches of rain as of late Saturday morning, and rain was expected to persist. The National Weather Service said Omaha has a chance of snow Sunday.
Western Nebraska and most of northern Nebraska were placed under a winter storm warning through Saturday.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, urged drivers to be cautious and alert. “I know it’s getting slick out west,” Thomas said Saturday. “All the way through the Panhandle.”
Nebraska travelers can check up-to-date travel conditions at 511.Nebraska.gov or with 511’s smartphone app. You may also simply Google “NWS Scottsbluff,” “NWS Kearney,” “NWS Valentine” and other cities to get area conditions and forecasts. NWS stands for National Weather Service.
Forecasts for some communities and cities in the region:
- Kearney will be under a winter storm warning through much of Sunday with rain and snow expected to continue.
- Scottsbluff can expect snow showers to give way to sun on Sunday, but temperatures will stay well below freezing.
- Des Moines will be cloudy Sunday with a chance of rain and snow Sunday night.
- Chicago might see rain today and tonight with a chance of rain or snow Monday.
- Minneapolis probably will see some rain Sunday with chances of drizzle and a wintry mix Sunday night.
- Denver will experience sun and some wind Sunday with a low of 12 degrees on a clear Sunday night.
Many Panhandle cities, including Scottsbluff, declared snow emergencies beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Travel on some roads well north and west of Omaha was expected to be difficult over the weekend as fluctuating temperatures caused ice to melt and refreeze during the storm, according to meteorologist Alex Trellinger at the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, weather service office.
A dry New Year’s is expected for Omaha, with highs Tuesday in the low 30s and temperatures falling to the low 20s early New Year’s Day.
