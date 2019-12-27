A post-holiday winter storm moved into southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon, part of a vast storm system that will complicate travel in the northern Plains through the weekend.
Western Nebraska and most of northern Nebraska were placed under a winter storm warning through Saturday.
“It’s a pretty strong system,” said Cathy Zapotocny, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Valley.
It was rolling out of the southwest United States with freezing rain falling in eastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon. She urged travelers of all kinds to monitor forecasts and conditions.
Nebraska travelers can check up-to-date travel conditions at 511.Nebraska.gov or with 511’s smartphone app. You may also simply google “NWS Scottsbluff,” “NWS Kearney,” “NWS Valentine” and other cities to get area conditions and forecasts.
A Winter Storm Warning takes affect for much of western, central, and northern Nebraska next hour. Other areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 27, 2019
Here are updated maps from @NWS.
Keep up to date with https://t.co/D04CdkIVTY on road conditions. pic.twitter.com/H9Xm4fTr5O
Rain, sometimes heavy, is expected Saturday in Omaha, with possibly some freezing rain and snow on Sunday, according to the weather service.
Parts of northern Nebraska were expected to receive 6 or more inches of snow during the same period, with of up to 3 inches snow in much of western and central Nebraska. Sleet and freezing rain are possible in those areas, too.
Snowplows mobilized along Interstate 80 from North Platte to the Nebraska-Wyoming border by 6 p.m. Friday, and many Panhandle cities, including Scottsbluff, declared snow emergencies beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Snowfall forecasts farther west range from 2 to 8 inches, said meteorologist Brandon Wills at the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Travel on some roads well north and west of Omaha will be difficult as fluctuating temperatures cause ice to melt and refreeze during the storm, according to meteorologist Alex Trellinger at the Sioux Falls weather service office.
Most northern Plains states will see rain turn to sleet and snow as a low-pressure system from the Rocky Mountains moves through. Travelers heading north or west of Omaha this weekend need to monitor the forecast, said Van DeWald, lead meteorologist at the weather service office in Valley.
The storm should clear out of the Midlands by midnight Sunday, the weather service said.
A dry New Year’s is expected for Omaha, with highs Tuesday in the low 30s and temperatures falling to the low 20s early New Year’s Day.
