A post-holiday winter storm moved into southwest Nebraska Friday afternoon, part of a vast storm system that will complicate travel in the Midwest through the weekend.
Northeast Nebraska was under a winter weather advisory beginning Friday night through noon Saturday. This could include freezing rain and drizzle as well as light snow, meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny said Friday.
“It’s a pretty strong system,” she said. The system is rolling out of the southwest United States with freezing rain falling in eastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska Friday afternoon. She urged travelers of all kinds to monitor forecasts and conditions.
Nebraska travelers can check up-to-date travel conditions at 511.Nebraska.gov or with 511’s smartphone app. You may also simply google “NWS Denver,” “NWS Kearney,” “NWS Des Moines” and other cities to get area conditions and forecasts.
Omaha is expected to get freezing rain throughout the day Saturday into Sunday with a small chance for snow Sunday afternoon, said David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Western and central Nebraska can expect earlier snowfall and up to 10 inches of accumulation during the same period.
Snowplows mobilized along Interstate 80 from North Platte to the Nebraska-Wyoming border by 6 p.m. Friday, and many Panhandle cities, including Scottsbluff, declared snow emergencies beginning 5 a.m. Saturday.
Snowfall forecasts west of Nebraska range from 2 to 8 inches, said meteorologist Brandon Wills at the Cheyenne National Weather Service office in Wyoming.
Travel on many roads will be difficult as fluctuating temperatures cause ice to melt and refreeze during the storm, according to meteorologist Alex Trellinger at the Sioux Falls weather service office.
Most Midwestern states will see rain turn to sleet and snow as a low-pressure system from the Rocky Mountains passes over the Plains. Travelers heading north or west of Omaha this weekend need to monitor the forecast, Van DeWald, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley, said.
The storm should clear out of the metro by midnight Sunday, said Eastlack.
A dry New Year’s is expected for Omaha with highs Tuesday in the low 30s falling to the low 20s Wednesday morning.
