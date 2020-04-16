The snow began falling in the Omaha area Thursday afternoon, but Omaha-area meteorologists don't expect it to stick to streets.

"Our forecast still has 4 (inches of snow) for Eppley, but I think that's probably a little unrealistic yet," Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley said about 12:45 p.m. Thursday. He said 2 to 4 inches of snow could accumulate in grassy areas.

"A lot of it is going to be slushy," Nicolaisen said. "It's just a couple degrees a little too warm."

Travel impacts should be minor in the Omaha area, he said.

"People will have to slow down," he said, "but we're not expecting a lot for slippery roads."

Snow began falling in downtown Omaha before 2 p.m., and the wind had picked up. 

Forecast models Thursday morning were starting to show the heaviest snow falling in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, Nicolaisen said. Rising temperatures, he said, mean whatever snow falls won't be around long. 

Travelers across the state will want to monitor conditions. Those who still are driving to work should have a decent go of it Thursday morning. The evening commute is more likely be affected.

The frost people saw on their windows Wednesday reflected the record cold that settled over the region. In Omaha, the low dropped to 21 degrees. The old mark for April 14 was 22, set in 2014.

The sun returns Friday, with weekend highs forecast in the 60s.

