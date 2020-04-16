...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Updated forecast: Snow could accumulate in grassy areas in and around Omaha
By Kevin Cole and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
The snow began falling in the Omaha area Thursday afternoon, but Omaha-area meteorologists don't expect it to stick to streets.
"Our forecast still has 4 (inches of snow) for Eppley, but I think that's probably a little unrealistic yet," Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley said about 12:45 p.m. Thursday. He said 2 to 4 inches of snow could accumulate in grassy areas.
"A lot of it is going to be slushy," Nicolaisen said. "It's just a couple degrees a little too warm."
Travel impacts should be minor in the Omaha area, he said.
"People will have to slow down," he said, "but we're not expecting a lot for slippery roads."
Snow began falling in downtown Omaha before 2 p.m., and the wind had picked up.
Forecast models Thursday morning were starting to show the heaviest snow falling in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, Nicolaisen said. Rising temperatures, he said, mean whatever snow falls won't be around long.
A snow forecast was promised! / Here is our thinking regarding snow amounts on Thursday / Uncertainty in the forecast suggests the band of heavier snow could waver (north or south) by 25 to 75 miles pic.twitter.com/mWpm42OeVy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Might as well, everything else is screwed up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.