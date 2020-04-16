A record cold Wednesday morning was expected to give way to a spring storm Thursday, but meteorologists in the Omaha area still are trying to figure out where the brunt of the snow will fall. 

"Our forecast for Omaha still calls for 3 to 5 inches (Thursday), but we're not confident on how much snow we're actually going to see," said Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. Omaha, he said, "might have a hard time getting to 2 inches."

Forecast models Thursday morning were starting to show the heaviest snow falling in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, Nicolaisen said. Rising temperatures, he said, mean whatever snow falls won't be around long. 

Travelers across the state will want to monitor conditions. Those who still are driving to work should have a decent go of it Thursday morning. The evening commute is more likely be affected.

The frost people saw on their windows Wednesday reflected the record cold that settled over the region. In Omaha, the low dropped to 21 degrees. The old mark for April 14 was 22, set in 2014.

Wherever the snow falls Thursday, it has a good chance of breaking the daily record. Snow in April isn’t unusual, but totals that exceed 2 inches are uncommon. 

“As we hit the weekend, it’s going to wipe all this stuff out,” meteorologist Brett Albright said Wednesday. “We’ve got a good south wind coming.”

The sun returns Friday, with weekend highs forecast in the 60s.

