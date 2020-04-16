...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
top story
Updated forecast: Omaha 'might have a hard time getting to 2 inches' of snow
By Kevin Cole and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
A record cold Wednesday morning was expected to give way to a spring storm Thursday, but meteorologists in the Omaha area still are trying to figure out where the brunt of the snow will fall.
"Our forecast for Omaha still calls for 3 to 5 inches (Thursday), but we're not confident on how much snow we're actually going to see," said Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. Omaha, he said, "might have a hard time getting to 2 inches."
Forecast models Thursday morning were starting to show the heaviest snow falling in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, Nicolaisen said. Rising temperatures, he said, mean whatever snow falls won't be around long.
A snow forecast was promised! / Here is our thinking regarding snow amounts on Thursday / Uncertainty in the forecast suggests the band of heavier snow could waver (north or south) by 25 to 75 miles pic.twitter.com/mWpm42OeVy
