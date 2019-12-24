If you plan to travel Christmas Eve or Day, watch out for surprise slick spots.

Travelers headed north toward northern Iowa, Minnesota or the Dakotas Christmas Eve are likely to encounter dense fog. Overnight into Christmas morning, dropping temperatures could cause the fog to freeze on bridges and overpasses, leading to treacherous icy spots.

The National Weather Service issued fog advisories for the north-central U.S. from Christmas Eve until late morning Wednesday.

Additionally, spotty freezing rain is possible in north-central and northeast Nebraska, according to the weather service.

Snow is likely this weekend in much of the region. Forecasters are monitoring conditions in case it develops into a major winter storm.

Photos: 1948-1949 blizzards

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription