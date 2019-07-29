It wasn't the tornado that caused the damage that occurred Sunday evening in northern Nebraska.
Instead, it was a microburst that left its mark on the landscape.
A line of severe storms between 9 and 10 p.m. dropped a brief tornado in Boyd County, then a microburst in Holt County, said Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Thorne said the microburst — which is a blast of air rushing downward out of a thunderstorm — destroyed an empty grain bin, uprooted a tree and tipped over two center pivots and a stock trailer.
The tornado touched down about 9:10 p.m., lasted about two minutes and traveled 0.04 of a mile in an open field, he said. It was rated an EF0, with maximum wind speeds of about 60 mph, he said. It occurred about 2 miles east of the village of Butte.
1 of 36
2014: A piece of twisted grain bin sits in the middle of a street on the north side of Pilger. The grain bins were located on the south end of town.
2014: Janice Oswald, left, holds her grandson, Risor Lamson, as she walks with the baby's parents, Jacqueline Oswald, and Evan Lamson. In the foreground of is a piece of a damaged grain bin. Jacqueline Oswald said that their homes had the windows broke out of them but that everyone was OK.
Photos: Before and after images of Pilger five years after devastating tornado
1 of 36
2014: A piece of twisted grain bin sits in the middle of a street on the north side of Pilger. The grain bins were located on the south end of town.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: A piece of twisted grain bin once sat in the middle of a street on the north side of Pilger. The grain bins were located on the south end of town.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Janice Oswald, left, holds her grandson, Risor Lamson, as she walks with the baby's parents, Jacqueline Oswald, and Evan Lamson. In the foreground of is a piece of a damaged grain bin. Jacqueline Oswald said that their homes had the windows broke out of them but that everyone was OK.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Five years ago, a piece of twisted grain bin was in the middle of this street on the north end of town. The grain bin was on the south end of town.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Evan Lamson checks out the damage to the north side of Pilger, Nebraska, after a tornado destroyed much of the town.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Five years later, the damage seen on the north side of Pilger has been repaired.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: A tornado destroyed much of the middle of Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's what part of the middle of Pilger looks like today.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Even the houses that weren't destroyed by the tornado took heavy damage, as shown by this home that's surrounded by debris.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's how that same home looks today.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: The Wisner-Pilger Middle School was one of many structures destroyed in Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Five years later, the site of the Wisner-Pilger Middle School is a vacant lot covered in knee-high weeds waving in the wind. The kids go to school in Wisner now.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Volunteer Matt Brabec of Stanton, Nebraska, surveys the damage done by a tornado that struck the heart of Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's the same location volunteer Matt Brabec surveyed in 2014.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Tim Nelson of Norfolk searches for people in Pilger. He heard about it on the radio and came to volunteer.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's the same location where volunteer Tim Nelson searched for people five years ago.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Tim Nelson searches for people in Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's where Tim Nelson searched for people after the tornado in Pilger five years ago.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Rick Wimer, left, and Steven Brune, both of West Point Rescue, raise the flag in front of the Pilger Senior Center on Main Street after the tornado.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's how the site of the Pilger Senior Center looks five years later.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Joe Kittelson, the postmaster in Norfolk, Nebraska, checks out the damage to the Pilger Post Office.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: The spot where Joe Kittelson walked five years ago.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: People check out the tornado-damaged grain bins on the south side of Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: The grain bins five years later.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Firefighters and law enforcement survey the damage in Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: A church now stands in that spot.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: People survey the damage caused by the tornado.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's that same location.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Cars, houses and buildings were destroyed by the tornado.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: The spot where that house was five years later.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: The building that housed the Pilger Senior Center and several other businesses on Main Street was destroyed.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: How that section of Main Street looks today.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: The bell is all that's left of St. John's Lutheran Church.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Five years later, the church has been rebuilt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Looking south from the intersection of Second and Stanton Streets after a tornado hit Pilger.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Here's what it looks like now from that vantage point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.