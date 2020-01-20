The bitter cold departs Tuesday, but more yucky weather is on the way.
After single digit to below zero weather, highs on Tuesday are forecast in the 20s, and skies should be partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
Come nightfall, though, the first of two wintry systems moves through the region.
“It just looks messy,” Cathy Zapotocny, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said of Tuesday night through Thursday night.
Snow arrives Tuesday night and could turn into a snow-drizzle mix on Wednesday. How much impact it will have on the Wednesday morning and evening commute should become clearer closer to the storm’s arrival.
“Is there going to be rain and snow? Or will it stay all snow? That’s where we hope to become more confident,” she said.
A second system comes through Thursday, and it’s forecast to be all snow, she said.
The good news is that there’s no Arctic front riding on the coattails of these systems. So no double-digit below zero wind chills.
Still, there remains a risk of slips and falls each morning the rest of the week. Daytime highs near or above freezing and overnight lows below freezing mean snowmelt will likely refreeze into a glaze of ice.
