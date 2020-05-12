Now’s a good time to get that last batch of vegetables planted and grass seed scattered.
Successive days of intermittent rainfall are possible from Wednesday morning into Saturday, followed by a quick warmup next week.
“When you add it all up, we could get a half-inch” of rain, said Van De Wald, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. “We could see some severe storms, but I don’t think they will make it this far north.”
Heavier rains and a higher storm threat are forecast to the south, in eastern Kansas and Missouri.
Daytime highs the rest of the week are expected to be mostly in the 70s in Omaha, though Wednesday is likely to be cooler.
Once next week arrives, look for temperatures in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Earlier this week, a few spots in Nebraska tied or set records for cold weather.
The 46-degree high in Hastings on Monday demolished the previous May 11 “lowest high” of 53 degrees set in 1945. North Platte matched its record “low high” of 44 on Monday, last seen in 1933.
Omaha has not set records this week but came within a few degrees for morning lows Sunday and Monday.
Our best staff photos of May 2020
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham steps outside for photos while wearing his cap and gown after watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham wears his cap and gown while watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration with his mom, Jeanette, sibling Kai and their miniature Australian shepherd, Ryder, at his family's Omaha home on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Parishioners pray during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Deacon James Tardy reads during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
Scott Hazelrigg can’t bring kids to NorthStar, so he’s going to their homes to make sure they are doing okay during the pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
William Sherrod, top, hugs his mother Rhonda Scott in their front yard Wednesday while talking with NorthStar president Scott Hazelrigg. Hazelrigg is visiting youths who used to attend NorthStar enrichment programs but can't because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Ron Helms hands out masks at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mariachi music
Emmanuel Saunz performs mariachi music for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been testing potential novel coronavirus patients in the parking lot of the south Omaha location.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A letter of praise
A letter of appreciation for those on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 06, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign of hope
A message of hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic from a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska begins to reopen
People dine at Harold's Koffee House on the first day of loosened coronavirus restrictions on Monday, May 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
A member of the Nebraska National Guard directs traffic during a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Arthur, 5, and Romona McIver, 9, pick up free eCreamery ice cream being given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Allie Schima picks up free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
