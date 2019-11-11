For the second day in a row, Omaha will flirt with record cold Tuesday as a strong blast of arctic air surges through.
But there’s good news — the cold is headed out as quickly as it arrived. By Wednesday, highs could approach 40 degrees in Omaha, and by the weekend, the mercury could approach 50, according to the National Weather Service.
If the temperature in Omaha dropped to 1 degree or lower early Tuesday, it would match or break the record low for Nov. 12, said Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the weather service. Omaha’s record low for the date is 1 degree, set in 1911, he said. Temperature records for Omaha go back to 1871.
On Monday, Omaha came within a degree of matching the record for the “lowest high temperature” for Nov. 11, Dergan said. The city’s record for the date was set in 1986 when the mercury failed to climb above 24 degrees.
But weren’t temperatures in the teens during the day Monday? Yes.
So, why wasn’t a record set?
Early Monday, from midnight to about 1 a.m., the temperature was 25 degrees, Dergan said. Lingering warmth from Sunday — when the high peaked at 47 — had been slow to move out, Dergan said.
“Blame it on the ‘midnight’ temperature,” Dergan said. “That was our high for the day.”
Cities north of Omaha did set records Monday.
Norfolk blew past its old record-low high of 23 when it reported a high of 18 on Monday, the weather service said. The previous record for Nov. 11 was set in 2014.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, matched its record on Monday when the high failed to climb above 17 degrees. The record was set in 1911.
Officially, Omaha received 0.9 of an inch of snow from Sunday night into Monday.
The icy covering gave some drivers fits in the morning. Some drivers couldn’t make it up hills and others found themselves sliding downhill.
Omaha police were overmatched by the fender-benders and suspended taking crash reports from 5:30 a.m. until just after noon.
City of Omaha crews were out spreading salt Sunday night, said Austin Rowser, the city’s street maintenance engineer. Crews didn’t pretreat roads for the snow, he said, because the snow totals were expected to be low. “What pretreating does is it makes snow easier to move with a plow,” Rowser said. “Pretreating does not melt snow.”
Rowser said before 10 a.m. that he had been driving around town all morning and had not seen many problems.
“Some things are slick,” he said, “but there’s snow on the roads.”
Lincoln received 2 inches of snow Monday, and Norfolk reported 2.7 inches.
Des Moines set a record for snowfall Monday, when 2.9 inches fell, breaking the previous record of 1.5 inches set in 1940.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
