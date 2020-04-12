Winds gusted in excess of 50 mph on Sunday in eastern Nebraska, causing scattered power outages and downing some trees and tree limbs.

Central Omaha resident Ward Peters had his work cut out for him — literally — when a cedar tree toppled into his yard. The good news was that the tree, which he estimated at six stories tall, didn't land on wires or any structures.

Despite the wind, Ward spend a good part of Sunday afternoon cutting off branches and hauling the limbs to the curb.

It was reassuring, he said, in this difficult times that neighbors came by and offered to help. 

"Everybody is just trying to do the nice thing," he said of that gesture and other kindnesses he's seen people offering to each other. 

Ward Peters spent a good part of the afternoon Easter Sunday cutting limbs off this approximately 60-foot-tall cedar tree that was knocked over by strong winds.

Winds gusted to 55 mph in the Omaha metro area, based on sensors at Eppley Airfield, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The strongest gust in the region, 58 mph, was recorded at Tekamah, he said.

Several thousand Omaha Public Power District customers were without power intermittently through the day.

About 7 p.m., more than 2,000 were without power, including 1,800 in North Omaha, according to OPPD. Crews worked to restore power and by 8 p.m. the number was below 330.

Another gusty day is forecast for Monday, but winds won't nearly be as strong as they were on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Peak gusts on Monday are forecast at about 30 mph.

The biggest weather threat this week are the hard freezes forecast for Sunday-Tuesday nights. Fruit trees that have budded out are among the plants most susceptible.

