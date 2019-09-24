Scattered storms are moving across the region Tuesday evening, and a handful of tornado touchdowns have been reported in Iowa.

As of 7:30 p.m., there had been no reports of significant damage from the tornadoes, but there had been reports of scattered wind damage from storms.

The potential for strong storms remains until about midnight.

Staci Meyer said a tornado touched down near her home in the Woodbine, Iowa, area. She snapped a photo that quickly went viral. Meyer said there was no apparent damage. 

The National Weather Service had received at least three reports of touchdowns in western Iowa Tuesday: two in Harrison County and one in Ida County.

***

Katie Gross, meteorologist with the weather service, said the storms bring with them the potential for damaging hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Because these storms will be moving quickly, there's not much threat of flooding rains, she said.

That said, there were flash flood watches in effect in portions of northern Kansas. 

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

