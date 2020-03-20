Thursday’s warm, rainy weather could be a harbinger for this spring.
The National Weather Service says spring is likely to be warmer than normal across the U.S. and could have more rain than usual across the eastern half of the country.
Nebraska straddles the line between a potentially rainy spring and one that could be drier than average, according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. That could mean rainy weather to the east and dry weather to the west.
The spring outlook was issued Thursday by the National Weather Service. The official start to the season occurred at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, when the sun crossed the equator into the Northern Hemisphere.
Jeff Andresen, the climatologist who gave the briefing for the north-central U.S., said the forecast combination of warmer and wetter-than-normal weather is a bit unusual.
Typically, wet weather is accompanied by lower-than-average temperatures. Higher-than-average temperatures are usually associated with drier conditions.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
The first few weeks of the season also may start out stormier than normal, he said.
With soils saturated and streams running high, the spring forecast repeated a familiar refrain: The region faces an ongoing, higher-than-average risk of widespread flooding.
The good news, though, is that Nebraska is not in the area at highest risk. That’s because much of the state is drained by the Platte River, which can accommodate heavy flows. Instead, the risk in Nebraska is for localized flash floods that are dependent upon where heavy rains occur.
The Missouri River remains primed for flooding, according to the weather service, but again, the threat is not unusually high along the Nebraska-Iowa border.
Instead, the river is at high risk north of Nebraska in the Dakotas and Minnesota and south of Nebraska in Missouri.
As if the region needed a reminder of how quickly rain can send the river out of its banks, the weather service is advising people that runoff from this week’s rain could cause sharp rises in the Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.