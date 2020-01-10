20200111_new_snow_cm_pic001

Cars and people navigate the snow on 14th Street looking south from Farnam Street on Friday, January 10, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Snow and wind slowed the Friday evening commute, tapering off in most of the Omaha area by 6 p.m.

Snowfall amounts varied, said Van DeWald, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Downtown Omaha reported 1.5 inches, Papillion 2.5 inches, Bellevue 3 inches and Valley 0.1 of an inch, DeWald said.

The snow led to slick streets around Omaha. As of 3:30 p.m., Omaha police were no longer responding to non-injury crashes.

Connor Beebe, 23, reported slick conditions as he began his evening commute from 10th and Leavenworth Streets to 75th and Pacific Streets.

"The intersection near 57th and Leavenworth has a slick downward slope," he said. "I had to thread the needle between a car that came to a complete stop and a snowplow because I was sliding."

Snow was still falling in southwest Iowa as of 7 p.m., DeWald said, but Omaha's next chance for snow is Sunday. 

"There's a 20% to 40% chance for snow on Sunday," he said. "Omaha will probably see less than an inch."

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 21 and a wind chill possibly as low as 10 below zero. 

Friday's snow prompted the Omaha Public Schools to cancel all after-school and school-related activities. The University of Nebraska at Omaha closed all campus buildings at 4 p.m., although the Thompson Alumni Center and Baxter Arena remain open for previously scheduled events.

Because of the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south.

