...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Cars and people navigate the snow on 14th Street looking south from Farnam Street on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Friday's snow prompted the Omaha Public Schools to cancel all after-school and school-related activities. The University of Nebraska at Omaha closed all campus buildings at 4 p.m., although the Thompson Alumni Center and Baxter Arena remain open for previously scheduled events.
Because of the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south.
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
No. 10
No. 10
No. 9
No. 9
No. 8
No. 8
No. 7
No. 7
No. 6
No. 6
No. 5
No. 5
No. 5
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 2
No. 2
No. 1
No. 1
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.