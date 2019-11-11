Omaha commuters trying to adjust to winter-like driving conditions again had to deal with some slick spots Monday morning, and some drivers had trouble making it up hills.
An inch of snow was reported by 6 a.m. at Eppley Airfield, said Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
Omaha police stopped taking reports of non-injury accidents from about 5:30 a.m. until just after noon.
City of Omaha crews were out spreading salt overnight, said Austin Rowser, the city's street maintenance engineer. Crews didn't pretreat roads for the snow, he said, because the snow totals were expected to be low.
"What pretreating does is it makes snow easier to move with a plow," Rowser said. "Pretreating does not melt snow."
Rowser said before 10 a.m. that he had been driving around town all morning and had not seen many problems.
"Some things are slick," he said, "but there's snow on the roads."
This could be the coldest Nov. 11 on record in Omaha, and to make it worse, winds are forecast to blow between 20 and 30 mph, pushing wind chills down into the single digits.
Slightly higher amounts of snow were reported north and west of Omaha. Columbus, Wayne, Pierce and Tekamah all were reporting 1 to 2 inches of snow, Zapotocny said. The snow was moving out of the Omaha metro area by 6 a.m.
If the mercury doesn’t reach 24 degrees Monday, Omaha will have set a record for the “lowest high” for the date, said Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley.
Weather records for Omaha stretch back to 1871, and the coldest Nov. 11 since then was in 1986, when the high was 24.
Winds are expected to die down at nightfall, but temperatures will plummet after dark.
The morning low in Omaha on Tuesday is forecast to be about 6, and highs later that day are expected to be a repeat of Monday but without the wind — in the low 20s.
This week’s outbreak of wintry weather stretches from the Rocky Mountains to Ohio. The entire swath of the central U.S., including most of Interstate 80, is under a winter weather watch.
The good news is that this taste of winter will be short-lived. By Wednesday, highs could be around 40, and by Friday, the highs could approach 50.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
(5) comments
Gee, if only we had a streetcar. Or maybe even scooters.
So is this Global Warming? Global Cooling? Global Climate Change? The Coming Ice Age?
Or is it that we live in the Midwest, and this is quite normal?
Yes Jeff, it's somewhat normal to have this type of WEATHER this time of year. That's what the article is about -weather, not climate.
This anthropromorpic global warming is really getting me down. Humans are so cought up in the micro-moment the can't or won't see the really long planetary c;imate change that is natural; and we cant's control it, I hope.
Wow, this might be the most poorly written post of yours so far. (Did you dictate to your helper-monkey?) Also, there was no mention whatsoever in the article about global warming or climate change, just the weather.
Either way I still don't take anything you say as anything close to meaningful as you offer no apology to Erin Grace and the paper for your demeaning words on Sept 27 .. AND still read and comment here after lying that you were cancelling your subscription.
