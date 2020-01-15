The freezing drizzle that hit eastern Nebraska overnight didn't prove too troublesome for the Omaha area, at least, but the snow that's expected to start late Thursday night could be a different story.
The National Weather Service didn't get many reports of slick roads from the drizzle, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist. However, some spots in western and central Iowa still were under a winter weather advisory Wednesday morning.
After a slow but steady drop in temperatures throughout the day Wednesday, Thursday temperatures in the Omaha area will start out in the single digits, Nicolaisen said. Snow is expected to move in Thursday night and persist through Friday.
"Friday morning and evening look rough," Nicolaisen said.
Only about 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected Friday, he said, but an icy mix could fall at midday Friday, complicating the evening commute.
The forecast for Omaha calls for snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain before 2 p.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain after 5 p.m. Friday's high is expected to be in the mid- to upper 30s. Winds likely will be 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.