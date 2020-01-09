The Friday evening commute could be unpleasant due to the potential for a windy, messy snowstorm.

Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Omaha could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, and winds could gust to 30 mph or more.

“Our main concern is noon-ish through the evening,” he said.

Because Omaha is on the northern edge of the storm, forecasting its impact on the metro area has been difficult. It’s possible that Omaha will see less snow than is forecast, he said. “We’ll just have to see how it evolves.”

What’s certain is that conditions will deteriorate to the south, where heavier snow is likely. The storm could bring ice to the Kansas City area, he said. People planning to travel south on Interstate 29 may be wise to reconsider.

“I probably wouldn’t drive down,” Albright said.

Due to the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south. City ofOmaha crews were out Thursday evening putting brine on streets to mitigate slick spots.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

