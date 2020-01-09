...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
featured
Snow expected to mess with evening commute; hazardous travel south on Interstate 29
By Kevin Cole and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
The Friday evening commute could be unpleasant due to the potential for a windy, messy snowstorm.
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Omaha could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, and winds could gust to 30 mph or more.
“Our main concern is noon-ish through the evening,” he said.
Because Omaha is on the northern edge of the storm, forecasting its impact on the metro area has been difficult. It’s possible that Omaha will see less snow than is forecast, he said. “We’ll just have to see how it evolves.”
What’s certain is that conditions will deteriorate to the south, where heavier snow is likely. The storm could bring ice to the Kansas City area, he said. People planning to travel south on Interstate 29 may be wise to reconsider.
“I probably wouldn’t drive down,” Albright said.
Due to the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south. City ofOmaha crews were out Thursday evening putting brine on streets to mitigate slick spots.
No. 10
No. 10
No. 9
No. 9
No. 8
No. 8
No. 7
No. 7
No. 6
No. 6
No. 5
No. 5
No. 5
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 2
No. 2
No. 1
No. 1
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
- Updated Snow Forecast - It is looking increasingly likely that we will see a band of heavy snow along and south of Interstate 80 Friday / Here is the latest forecast / Significance impacts possible for the evening commute / #Omaha#Lincolnpic.twitter.com/sONmK10LWx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.