A badly timed, wind-whipped snow snarled traffic across the region during the Monday morning rush hour, leading to numerous crashes and some injuries. That was followed by more fender benders after nightfall when some slick spots refroze.
In one morning crash involving three vehicles, a man was injured after he got out of his damaged vehicle to check on his 4-year-old child in the back seat, according to scanner reports. That crash occurred at Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Medics on the way to the scene got stuck in traffic, scanner reports indicate.
Omahan Alex Maltese tweeted a photo of seven vehicles that had slid into one another Monday morning at 42nd and Dodge Streets.
Maltese, the director of marketing at Clarkson College, has office windows that face the intersection. After he arrived at work Monday morning, he saw one car bump into another on the steep 42nd Street hill north of Dodge.
Make that seven! pic.twitter.com/sJ0lybcRsb— Alex Maltese (@AlexMaltese) December 9, 2019
“From there, they just kind of slowly slid into each other,” he said. “That hill is particularly difficult to navigate.
“It looked like people were trying to navigate around (the pileup). It was super slow motion.”
It appeared that no one was injured, he said.
The drivers moved their vehicles into the Palm Beach Tan parking lot on the corner to exchange insurance information. A police officer also pulled into the lot.
Metro area resident Doug Meigs tweeted that drivers were sliding into one another after being detoured by law enforcement down a steep hill near 60th and Shirley Streets.
Numerous other crashes were reported across the city during the morning commute. People had difficulty getting traction to make it up hills and equal trouble stopping as they went down hills.
Please avoid the 85th and Burt area. Many cars stuck between 85th-87th on Burt and officers are blocking off traffic. pic.twitter.com/6mlHpJ4NLe— Lauren Genier (@OPDLauren) December 9, 2019
Better weather is expected the rest of the week. The next chance for rain or snow is Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Another system could bring snow to the area Sunday.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.